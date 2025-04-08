FX Pulsar for MT5

  • Experts
  • Vitalii Buriagin
    Vitalii Buriagin

    Vitalii Buriagin

    • Analyst Programmer at  Private activity
    • Russia
    • 255
    I am a professional financial market analyst. Trader with more than 10 years of experience. Developer of applications and extensions for web and desktop. One of my priorities in development is maximum automation and functionality along with comfort and simplicity in the final application.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Fx Pulsar for the Meta Trader 5 platform is a professional expert who allows you to earn ≈ 100% profit per year!

Great results for a long time!



MAIN CHARACTERISTICS:

  • The Expert Advisor is ideally suited for EUR / USD (other correlated pairs are possible)        
  • Expert works fully automatically (we recommend using VPS)
  • The expert has built-in functions for calculating signals by the Stochastic oscillator (no indicators are required)
  • The expert uses Martingale in his work (can be disabled, see instructions below)
  • Expert uses a minimum lot of 0.01 (changes in settings)
  • For safe trading, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 USD (or equivalents in the deposit currency)
  • Optimum timeframe 1 minute (all timeframes are available)


SETTINGS:

OPTIMIZED UNDER EUR / USD

1. Initial volume. 0.01 standard lot for every 1000 USD is calculated

This option allows you to set the initial lot. For safe operation, we recommend that you apply the following calculation according to one of the following schemes:

  • 0.01 standard lot for every 1000 USD with a leverage of 1: 100. This volume is optimal when setting Volume multiplier of the next order to a value of 4
  • 0.02 standard lots for every 1000 USD with a leverage of 1: 100. This volume is optimal when setting Volume multiplier of the next order to a value of up to 2.5 - 3
  • 0.03 standard lots for every 1000 USD with a leverage of 1: 100. This volume is optimal when setting Volume multiplier of the next order to a value of 1.1 - 2.4

2. Volume multiplier of the next order

This option allows you to set the volume (lots) multiplier for the next position, which opens according to the signal of the Stochastic Level for a buy signal or Level for a sell signaland at the distance set in The distance to the opening of the next order, provided that the previous position is at a loss.

For example: If you set the value 4 at the starting lot 0.1, then the next position will open with a value of 0.4, and then 0.16, etc. (in the example, volumes for the balance of 10,000 USD)

! IMPORTANT To disable the multiplier, set the value to 1

3. The distance to the opening of the next order

This option allows you to set the distance in standard points to the next open position from the already open. The position will be open only when the conditions for Level for a buy signal or Level for a sell signal

4. Profit for closing a series of orders (in account currency)

The expert does not use TP, but closes all current positions (negative and positive) if the current profit is equal to the specified value (indicated in the account currency). Do not set too high values!

5. The value of "K" period

This option allows you to set the period value "K" of the Stochastic oscillator

6. The value of "D" period

This option allows you to set the period value "B" of the Stochastic Oscillator

7. Smoothing

Stochastic period smoothing

8. Calculation method

The method of calculating the oscillator values by levels.

It can take the values: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted

9. Prices for calculation

The option allows you to set prices that will be taken into account in the Calculation method

It can take values: Low / High or Close / Close

10. Level for a buy signal

The buy level of the Stochastic oscillator, upon reaching which, a buy signal will be generated and, if necessary, the corresponding position will be opened. The lower this value, the more often signals will be formed, but their quality can be noticeably impaired

11. Level for a sell signal

The Stochastic Oscillator sell level, upon reaching which, a sell signal will be generated and, if necessary, the corresponding position will be opened. The lower this value, the more often signals will be generated, but their quality can be noticeably worsened (optimal default values have already been set for EURUSD)

12. Unique identifier of orders

Unique ID for each position. It is set so that the expert can distinguish his positions from others, for example, opened manually.

13. Slippage value

Slippage level (optimal default values have already been set for EURUSD)

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Diamond X
Vitalii Buriagin
Experts
A powerful and professional expert who allows you to bring stable profits with minimal risk. IMPORTANT! The instructions (in the screenshot) show the settings for EURUSD. Settings for other currency pairs will be optimized and added in the future! IMPORTANT! The frequency of opening deals can be from 1 in a few days to 5 in 1 day. It directly depends on the state of the market and the algorithm for searching for entry signals! IMPORTANT! We recommend using the expert settings that are given by u
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