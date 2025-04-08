FX Pulsar for MT5

Fx Pulsar for the Meta Trader 5 platform is a professional expert who allows you to earn ≈ 100% profit per year!

MAIN CHARACTERISTICS:





SETTINGS:

OPTIMIZED UNDER EUR / USD

1. Initial volume. 0.01 standard lot for every 1000 USD is calculated This option allows you to set the initial lot. For safe operation, we recommend that you apply the following calculation according to one of the following schemes:

0.01 standard lot for every 1000 USD with a leverage of 1: 100. This volume is optimal when setting Volume multiplier of the next order to a value of 4

0.02 standard lots for every 1000 USD with a leverage of 1: 100. This volume is optimal when setting Volume multiplier of the next order to a value of up to 2.5 - 3

0.03 standard lots for every 1000 USD with a leverage of 1: 100. This volume is optimal when setting Volume multiplier of the next order to a value of 1.1 - 2.4

2. Volume multiplier of the next order This option allows you to set the volume (lots) multiplier for the next position, which opens according to the signal of the Stochastic Level for a buy signal or Level for a sell signal and at the distance set in The distance to the opening of the next order , provided that the previous position is at a loss. For example: If you set the value 4 at the starting lot 0.1, then the next position will open with a value of 0.4, and then 0.16, etc. (in the example, volumes for the balance of 10,000 USD) ! IMPORTANT To disable the multiplier, set the value to 1

3. The distance to the opening of the next order This option allows you to set the distance in standard points to the next open position from the already open. The position will be open only when the conditions for Level for a buy signal or Level for a sell signal

4. Profit for closing a series of orders (in account currency) The expert does not use TP, but closes all current positions (negative and positive) if the current profit is equal to the specified value (indicated in the account currency). Do not set too high values!

5. The value of "K" period This option allows you to set the period value "K" of the Stochastic oscillator

6. The value of "D" period This option allows you to set the period value "B" of the Stochastic Oscillator

7. Smoothing Stochastic period smoothing

8. Calculation method The method of calculating the oscillator values by levels. It can take the values: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted

9. Prices for calculation The option allows you to set prices that will be taken into account in the Calculation method It can take values: Low / High or Close / Close

10. Level for a buy signal The buy level of the Stochastic oscillator, upon reaching which, a buy signal will be generated and, if necessary, the corresponding position will be opened. The lower this value, the more often signals will be formed, but their quality can be noticeably impaired

11. Level for a sell signal The Stochastic Oscillator sell level, upon reaching which, a sell signal will be generated and, if necessary, the corresponding position will be opened. The lower this value, the more often signals will be generated, but their quality can be noticeably worsened (optimal default values have already been set for EURUSD)

12. Unique identifier of orders Unique ID for each position. It is set so that the expert can distinguish his positions from others, for example, opened manually.