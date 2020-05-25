CTYCDraw the position cost line

Dies ist ein Indikator

Dies ist ein Indikator, der immer die Auftragskosten und die Rentabilität in Echtzeit widerspiegelt

Besonders wenn es auf die Martin-Strategie angewendet wird, ist es bequemer

这是一个指标





这是一个时时反应订单成本 和实时 盈利值得 指标





尤其应用于 马丁策略的时候 更加方便

This is an indicator





This is an indicator that always reflects the order cost and real-time profitability





Especially when applied to the Martin strategy, it is more convenient