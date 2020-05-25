CTYCDraw the position cost line
- Indicators
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Rubing Zhu主要是ea编程教学 交易等
- Version: 1.0
Dies ist ein Indikator
Dies ist ein Indikator, der immer die Auftragskosten und die Rentabilität in Echtzeit widerspiegelt
Besonders wenn es auf die Martin-Strategie angewendet wird, ist es bequemer
这是一个指标
这是一个时时反应订单成本 和实时 盈利值得 指标
尤其应用于 马丁策略的时候 更加方便
This is an indicator
This is an indicator that always reflects the order cost and real-time profitability
Especially when applied to the Martin strategy, it is more convenient