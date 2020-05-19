Morning Stars
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Morning Stars points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 15 min time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint but confirmation entries .
*Non-Repainting
*For Desktop MT4 Only
*Great For Scalping
*Great For Swing Trading
*Arrow Entry Alerts
*Arrow Signals alert Strictly On The "Close Of The Candle"
*Works On 15Min Timeframe
*Works On Any Mt4 Pair
*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders