Morning Stars

Morning Stars points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 15 min time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint but confirmation entries .


*Non-Repainting

*For Desktop MT4 Only

*Great For Scalping

*Great For Swing Trading

*Arrow Entry Alerts

*Arrow Signals alert Strictly On The "Close Of The Candle"

*Works On 15Min Timeframe

*Works On Any Mt4 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders



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Nasir Khan
Indicators
Whatever you are expert class Forex trader or not, you must know how to make correlation analysis between different timeframes of the same symbol, and furthermore between different symbol. Now, open one or several symbols with different timeframes, apply this smart multi-timeframe mapping tool, drag and move the vertical anchor line to the destination bar position. Then you will see the correlation of Forex market clearly. Supports multiple timeframes synchronization and multiple symbols synchro
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