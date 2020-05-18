Elliott Wave Ind

2.33
An advantage you lack to become a professional.

 Follow the turn-based system that detects the most powerful movements!

 Explore market models that provide significant profits based on a proven and tested strategy.

 Take advantage of your important advantage.
 You have access to a unique indicator that will take you to a new level!

 Write on all issues in private messages!


 Benefits that you get
 Unique algorithm based on price movement.
 It goes well with any trading strategy.
 Automatically detects waves and trend.
 Never redraws, completes, recounts signals.
 Signaling strictly at the “Closing the bar”.
 Works on all symbols and timeframes.
 Fully compatible with trading robots (EA).
 The indicator analyzes the strength of the previous price movement.

 Based on this, the indicator displays a yellow bar to signal an entry point.

 Entrance is made on the second bar, which is a reversal of the trend movement.
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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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moracok73
314
moracok73 2025.01.10 06:52 
 

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wpll433226
21
wpll433226 2024.06.10 13:10 
 

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Mikita Borys
2896
Reply from developer Mikita Borys 2024.06.10 19:28
你好。您可以在这里给我发私信，也可以在作者主页上找到我的电报。
Maccrious
24
Maccrious 2023.11.18 16:19 
 

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Mikita Borys
2896
Reply from developer Mikita Borys 2023.11.23 16:24
Thanks!
bopignatius
24
bopignatius 2022.10.21 07:08 
 

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FX Optimist
154
FX Optimist 2020.05.31 19:26 
 

Yellow bar repaints, as it's inherently a zig-zag indicator. Please see my comment in the "Comments" tab, to which I did not receive a reply from the author.

rch2hb
191
rch2hb 2020.05.30 13:09 
 

repaints heavily

juanandres1
539
juanandres1 2020.05.21 13:57 
 

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[Deleted] 2020.05.19 15:07 
 

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