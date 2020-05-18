Elliott Wave Ind

An advantage you lack to become a professional.





Follow the turn-based system that detects the most powerful movements!





Explore market models that provide significant profits based on a proven and tested strategy.





Take advantage of your important advantage.

You have access to a unique indicator that will take you to a new level!





Write on all issues in private messages!





Benefits that you get

Unique algorithm based on price movement.

It goes well with any trading strategy.

Automatically detects waves and trend.

Never redraws, completes, recounts signals.

Signaling strictly at the “Closing the bar”.

Works on all symbols and timeframes.

Fully compatible with trading robots (EA).

The indicator analyzes the strength of the previous price movement.





Based on this, the indicator displays a yellow bar to signal an entry point.





Entrance is made on the second bar, which is a reversal of the trend movement.