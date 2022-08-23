Golden Monkey MT5

5

A trading advisor built specifically for gold trading! An indicator strategy works in price channels, which allows you to avoid sharp jumps in price changes.

This allows you to avoid large losses when trading. Does not use grid and martingale. This Expert Advisor was developed primarily to save capital while trading this instrument with high profits.


The EA uses stop loss and take profit!


By purchasing this adviser, you first of all acquire reliability!



Expert Advisor settings for XAUUSD timeframe M15:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/85457?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments

Reviews 1
rdc
330
rdc 2023.01.29 17:38 
 

First week on real account with profits! Thank you Mikita!

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2.33 (3)
Indicators
An advantage you lack to become a professional.  Follow the turn-based system that detects the most powerful movements!  Explore market models that provide significant profits based on a proven and tested strategy.  Take advantage of your important advantage.  You have access to a unique indicator that will take you to a new level!  Write on all issues in private messages!  Benefits that you get  Unique algorithm based on price movement.  It goes well with any trading strategy.  Automatica
EA Lemon MT5
Mikita Borys
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for night scalping The EA is based on overbought and oversold conditions of the RSI indicator at night and opens a grid when trading is on the losing side of the market. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70%, and oversold when it is below 30%. (These parameters are adjusted depending on the trading instrument and timeframe) Use the settings posted in discussions The settings are designed for a minimum deposit of $ 500 . The trading t
EA Martini MT5
Mikita Borys
Experts
EA Martini MT5 is a multifunctional Expert Advisor with a sophisticated position determination and tracking system. Builds very smart networks with and against the trend. Trading with the trend works in such a way that each new order is opened only if the previous order has Stop Loss at breakeven. Trading against the trend is carried out with the aim of closing unprofitable positions with a profit. You can always request technical support, settings and installation assistance in my profile. Adva
Mango MT5
Mikita Borys
Experts
The trading advisor you've been looking for!  Does not use aggressive trading methods! Each trade has a stop loss and take profit! The risk to profit ratio is on average 1 to 3. Multicurrency - I can customize personally to your requirements! HUGE functionality! *Promotional Price:  $99. The price will increase by $100 with every 5 purchases. Final price $999 This Expert Advisor was developed based on a custom indicator. The Chaikin Oscillator was taken as a basis. What is this indicator? Cha
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rdc 2023.01.29 17:38 
 

First week on real account with profits! Thank you Mikita!

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