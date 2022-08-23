Golden Monkey MT5

A trading advisor built specifically for gold trading! An indicator strategy works in price channels, which allows you to avoid sharp jumps in price changes.

This allows you to avoid large losses when trading. Does not use grid and martingale. This Expert Advisor was developed primarily to save capital while trading this instrument with high profits.

The EA uses stop loss and take profit!





By purchasing this adviser, you first of all acquire reliability!







Expert Advisor settings for XAUUSD timeframe M15:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/85457?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments

