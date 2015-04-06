Smart Soldier



SMART SOLDIER is a multi-currency EA, works on 9 pairs,It can work at any broker, with any spread.


This EA has a weekly account growth of around 10% and it is a low-risk system because the bets are made only and exclusively after an accurate and studied trend research.

Before opening any position, the expert checks that most of the timeframes indicate the same trend.

If a trend change occurs, the expert will try to close the positions with the basket system, avoiding large drawdowns and excessive withdrawals.

This EA has been integrated with a multi-pair trading system,so this ea is only enough to be installed on a chart.Also,this Ea will not work on BACKTESTING.



Try a demo account first for at least a week.Also,familiarize yourself and understand how Smart Soldier Ea works,so only use it with a real account.



Reccomendation:

* Minimum Account Balance :   500$(But Can work on a 300$)

* Pairs :  EURUSD

* Timeframe : M1



Hope you will provide reviews and comments so Smart Soldier EA can grow and the latest updates

Contact me for any information or pre and post sales assistance


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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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