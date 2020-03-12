One click Trading Pad
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
One Click Trading Panel
One Click Trading Pad Panel is a control panel for managing
basic orders in МT4,
such as buy, sell, buystop, buylimit, sellstop, selllimit, Reverse, trailing stop. And signal .
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The panel consists of 3 tabs.
- CMP-Current Market price , buy, sell trailing stop. And signal
- Pending Order buystop, buylimit, sellstop, selllimit
- CLPM Close Lost, Profit management
One Click Trading Panel
- Works on any account type and broker
- Does not require specific skills
- Simple and intuitive interface
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