One click Trading Pad

One Click Trading Panel

 

One Click Trading Pad Panel is a control panel for managing basic orders in МT4,
such as buy, sell, buystop, buylimit, sellstop, selllimit, Reverse,  trailing stop. And signal .


 The panel consists of 3 tabs.
-  CMP-Current Market price ,  buy, sell trailing stop. And signal
- Pending Order buystop, buylimit, sellstop, selllimit
- CLPM Close Lost, Profit management

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One Click Trading Panel

 
- Works on any account type and broker
- Does not require specific skills
- Simple and intuitive interface





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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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