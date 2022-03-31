CODE Noah Earth MT4

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Let our intelligent EA(Expert Advisor) take care of your portfolio 24/7.

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Let CODENoah Earth be your ANSWER to every life-style you desire.

Designed for Technical and Algorithmic Trading The HIGH intelligent EA: CODENoah Earth , that will only trade when there a chance of profit and cut loss immediately when you balance is lost to a certain point.

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CODENoah Earth is an EA (Expert Advisor) that work well for SIDEWAY market such as EURUSD. It use simple HEDGING and SCALPING strategy to make profit when the market is suitable for trade and will cut loss when you have drawdown reach a certain limit.

This EA is selling in monthly subscription platform so that you don’t waste a large chunk of Money and find out later that the EA is not work for you. You only continue using it only when it get you a profit.

EA FEATURES;

AutoLot : The EA will calculate how much lot should you put in automatically that mean if your account balance growth or reduce , the lot that EA put in will change over time as well.



MaxDrawdown: This is similar to stop loss but better because many of the time you feel that you put stoploss too early while you think you could able to take profit but you didn’t. This can help with that problems

AutoAdjustTo5Digits: If your broker is a 5 digits broker turn this on to “TRUE” if not turn it off. It will help adjust your digits automatically



ECNexecution : This for people who use ECN account , you can adjust the EA to suitable account type

The EA will not trade everyday but will pick up the time that suitable for trade.

EA use HEDGING strategy to double your profit and decrease loss.

Monthly payment. Affordable payment style not like many EA that high upfront price and you find out later that it not work for you



Setting: · Pair Suggestion: EURUSD , and other SIDEWAY pairs should work well in theory , though I tried and tested on only EURUSD but if you have time,effort and knowledge you can try other pairs

· Hour: 4 hour only , for our EA it use indicator to determine when to trade and when not. So we suggest you to use 4 hour window to trade

· Minimum Deposit: 1000 dollar suggestion

· MaxDrawdown% : This will similar to stoploss , the more of this value mean the more risk you will take per Drawdown. Program will cut loss if your drawdown reach this value.

· TakeProfit: A normal take profit. Value set in pip.

· Slippage: this is a value of slippage also set in pip.

· Save Point: This value for when we prevent some of order error. You don’t need to change anything.

· AutoAdjustTo5Digits: This for fix pip and point between broker , ask your broker first is yours 4 or 5 digits. If it’s 5 digits set this to “true”

· ECNExecution: This also set for many type of broker. For ECN high-speed broker set this to “true” . Best way to know what your broker is to try back test it see if the EA open order or not. If the type is right order will open.

· Deviation of BB Entry: 2 is original value. You don’t need to change this. Unless you’re expert user.

· bbPeriod: default setting is 50.

· RSILowerLevel: default is 40 .

· RSIUpperLevel: default is 60.

· rsiPeriod: default is 14. · Our Prefer Setting : TakeProfit = 5, MaxDrawDown% = 10. Others is situational. Guide Back Test .: When you do back-test. The main value you is to adjust is “MaxdrawDown” and “TakeProfit” only.Optional you can try adjust “Deviation of BB Entry” , “bbPeriod”, “RSILowerLevel ,” RSIUpperLevel” “rsiPeriod” . Team will also test on both backtest and live account every few month too and will tell you what value we think suit at the moment. DISCLAIMER AND WARNING: This is not a financial advice but simply explain on how the EA program is work and how to setting it. The past performance is NOT GUARANTEE for the future outcome, investment at your own risk. FOREX market is a HIGH-RISK,HIGH-RETURN market. THERE no such thing that is high return without taking any risk as well as this program. If you do not sure how program work use it with demo-account or low risk and low among live account first. PERSONALLY I will only use among that I can afford in this market, if I have 100$ I will use only 10$ for this kind of investment.



