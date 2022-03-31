CODE Noah Earth MT4

Make your Passive Income DREAM a Reality !!

Let our intelligent EA(Expert Advisor) take care of your portfolio 24/7.

You no longer need to watch your portfolio all day waiting to the trading moment the EA will do it for you.

Let CODENoah Earth be your ANSWER to every life-style you desire.

Designed for Technical and Algorithmic Trading

The HIGH intelligent EA: CODENoah Earth , that will only trade when there a chance of profit and cut loss immediately when you balance is lost to a certain point.

Try out  >>>>>CODENoah Earth <<<<<<<<<

CODENoah Earth is an EA (Expert Advisor) that work well for SIDEWAY market such as EURUSD. It use simple HEDGING and SCALPING strategy to make profit when the market is suitable for trade and will cut loss when you have drawdown reach a certain limit.

               This EA is selling in monthly subscription platform so that you don’t waste a large chunk of Money and find out later that the EA is not work for you. You only continue using it only when it get you a profit.

EA FEATURES;

  • AutoLot : The EA will calculate how much lot should you put in automatically that mean if your account balance growth or reduce , the lot that EA put in will change over time as well.


  • MaxDrawdown: This is similar to stop loss but better because many of the time you feel that you put stoploss too early while you think you could able to take profit but you didn’t. This can help with that problems

  • AutoAdjustTo5Digits:  If your broker is a 5 digits broker turn this on to “TRUE” if not turn it off. It will help adjust your digits automatically

  • ECNexecution:  This for people who use ECN account , you can adjust the EA to suitable account type

  • The EA will not trade everyday but will pick up the time that suitable for trade.

  • EA use HEDGING strategy to double your profit and decrease loss.

  • Monthly payment. Affordable payment style not like many EA that high upfront price and you find out later that it not work for you

Setting:

  • ·       Pair Suggestion:  EURUSD, and other SIDEWAY  pairs should work well in theory , though I tried and tested on only EURUSD but if you have time,effort and knowledge you can try other pairs
  • ·       Hour: 4 hour only , for our EA it use indicator to determine when to trade and when not. So we suggest you to use 4 hour window to trade
  • ·       Minimum Deposit: 1000 dollar suggestion
  • ·       MaxDrawdown% : This  will similar to stoploss  , the more of this value mean the more risk you will take per Drawdown. Program will cut loss if your drawdown reach this value. 
  • ·       TakeProfit: A normal take profit. Value set in pip. 
  • ·       Slippage: this is a value of slippage also set in pip.
  • ·       Save Point: This value for when we prevent some of order error. You don’t need to change anything.
  • ·       AutoAdjustTo5Digits: This for fix pip and point between broker , ask your broker first is yours 4 or 5 digits. If it’s 5 digits set this to “true”
  • ·       ECNExecution:  This also set for many type of broker. For ECN high-speed  broker set this to “true” . Best way to know what your broker is to try back test it see if the EA open order or not. If the type is right order will open.
  • ·       Deviation of BB Entry: 2 is original value. You don’t need to change this. Unless you’re expert user.
  • ·       bbPeriod: default setting is 50. 
  • ·       RSILowerLevel: default is 40 . 
  • ·       RSIUpperLevel: default is 60. 
  • ·       rsiPeriod: default is 14.

·

     Our Prefer Setting : TakeProfit = 5, MaxDrawDown% = 10. Others is situational. 

Guide Back Test.: When you do back-test. The main value you is to adjust is “MaxdrawDown” and “TakeProfit” only.Optional you can try adjust “Deviation of BB Entry” , “bbPeriod”, “RSILowerLevel ,” RSIUpperLevel” “rsiPeriod” . Team will also test on both backtest and live account every few month too and will tell you what value we think suit at the moment. 

 

DISCLAIMER AND WARNING: This is not a financial advice but simply explain on how the EA program is work and how to setting it.    The past performance is NOT GUARANTEE for the future outcome, investment at your own risk. FOREX market is a HIGH-RISK,HIGH-RETURN market. THERE no such thing that is high return without taking any risk as well as this program. If you do not sure how program work use it with demo-account or low risk and low among live account first. PERSONALLY I will only use among that I can afford in this market, if I have 100$ I will use only 10$ for this kind of investment.


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AI Prop Firms MT4
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5 (4)
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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CODENoah Orbital MT4
Mr Warayuth Songsungthong
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Let Ours Smart EA(Expert Advisor) CODENoah Orbital take care of your portfolio Challenge your passive income dream together with “CODENoah Orbital ” let it take care of your trade 24/7 You no longer need to watch your portfolio all day waiting to the trading moment the EA will do it for you. Let CODENoah Orbital be an ANSWER to every life-style you desire Designed for Technical and Algorithmic Trading The HIGHLY intelligent EA: CODENoah Orbital , that will only trade when there a chance of profi
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