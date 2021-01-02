Officer 21





While M5 trend is reverse, it opens the first position according to H1 trend. It targets to get "take profit points" determined by the user.

In case of reversal, it enlarges the position under certain conditions and aims to close at the break-even point.





Only for Meta Trader 5 Netting (Generally default) Accounts.

The recommended currency is "EURCAD" and the recommended minimum balance is 500.







Screenshot Settings are:

Take Profit Point: 300

0.01 Lot Size for Each Free Margin: 500

Maximum Open Orders: 5

Stop Loss Percentage: 15