Officer 21


While M5 trend is reverse, it opens the first position according to H1 trend. It targets to get "take profit points" determined by the user. 

In case of reversal, it enlarges the position under certain conditions and aims to close at the break-even point.


Only for Meta Trader 5 Netting (Generally default) Accounts.

The recommended currency is "EURCAD" and the recommended minimum balance is 500.


Screenshot Settings are:

Take Profit Point: 300

0.01 Lot Size for Each Free Margin: 500

Maximum Open Orders: 5

Stop Loss Percentage: 15

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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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The London Fox EA
Abdurrahman Kaya
Experts
***** IMPORTANT NOTE: DO NOT FORGET TO DETERMINE THE MAIN TREND DURING THE TEST. FOR AN UPWARD TREND MAKE "TRADE LONG: TRUE" AND "TRADE SHORT: FALSE" FOR A DOWNWARD TREND MAKE "TRADE LONG: FALSE" AND "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" AND FOR A HORIZONTAL BAND MAKE "TRADE LONG: TRUE" AND "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" IN THE SETTINGS. YOU CAN ALSO CHOOSE THE LONG TRADE, SHORT TRADE OR BOTH WAY IN REAL ACCOUNT BY THE HELP OF THE BUTTONS ON YOUR GRAPH IN ANY TIME. ***** "Statistics are like mini-skirts. They give you
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Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2021.01.29 12:42 
 

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AspidSerg
145
AspidSerg 2021.01.11 20:46 
 

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