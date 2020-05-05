PriceActionV1

This indicator uses several complex algorithms to accurately determine the trend. All algorithms are based on Price Action, so on the one hand there is no loss of time, for example, that the entry is only made at the end of the trend and you already have a few pips less, this does not happen with this indicator. On the other hand, this is also much safer, because international trading is almost completely based on Price Action.

The input parameter "Number" is the number of applicable conditions that must be met for the indicator to show an arrow. This value must not exceed 5.

This indicator is also very suitable for integration into an Expert Advisor.



