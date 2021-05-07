Emcs
- Experts
-
- Version: 7.43
- Updated: 7 May 2021
- Activations: 10
Multi-currency trading expert, trades on four currency pairs at once, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY.
recommended initial deposit, only $ 100. It is possible to enable Martingale, and set the auto lot increase.
The aggressive trading option increases the number of open positions.
You can reduce the number of currency pairs involved.
the minimum size for calculation in paragraphs is recommended to be set from 90 to 150
if you have any questions please contact us https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/aleksey76l