Emcs

Multi-currency trading expert, trades on four currency pairs at once, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY.

recommended initial deposit, only $ 100. It is possible to enable Martingale, and set the auto lot increase.

The aggressive trading option increases the number of open positions.

You can reduce the number of currency pairs involved.

the minimum size for calculation in paragraphs is recommended to be set from 90 to 150


if you have any questions please contact us https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/aleksey76l

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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Exp Crassula expert Advisor can start working with a minimum Deposit of 20$ You can enable it on other timeframes and currency pairs by first testing and selecting the parameter the minimum size for the calculation in paragraphs. it is recommended to use from 50 to 500. It is possible to use a martingale. The free version is released so that you can test the expert Advisor in real time. 1.unlike the paid version, the expert Advisor trades 2 days a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. 2. in the free
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The Utilitarian Platform is designed to quickly open a position with established orders, as well as the ability to automatically hedge or shift an order to close a position when losses are stopped. Automatic Increase of a profit taking order when hedging a position. It is possible to enable the automatic increase of the corridor when hedging a position. There is a built-in panel for placing orders to open positions. The order size, step tracking are established in paras.
Exp Crassula
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The Exp Crassula expert Advisor can start working with a minimum Deposit of $ 20. it is possible to enable automatic lot increase (calculated from the result of the last transaction.) The expert is working around the clock in fully automatic mode. The expert showed good results on the history of the EURUSD H1 pair. You can enable it on other timeframes and currency pairs by first testing and selecting the minimum size for the calculation in paragraphs parameter. it is recommended to use from 5
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