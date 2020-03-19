BeatYourBroker

Beat Your Broker

Track your broker's real (not advertised!) spreads. A no-brainer price for an essential tool for every legit trader.

Load like a normal EA to track the average spread for up to 8 symbol_time periods.

So for example, track the average spread for:

EURUSD on 30m chart

NAS100 on 5m chart

GBPUSD on 15m chart

etc

Each symbol_time will generate its own .csv file that is easily accessible from the data folder, for you to download and manipulate.

The file has three columns - Date, Time, Average Spread
