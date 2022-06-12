Parabolic SAR MTF
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 12 June 2022
- Activations: 5
This is a multiple timeframe version of the classic Parabolic SAR indicator (stands for "stop and reverse").
PSAR follows price being a trend following indicator. Once a downtrend reverses and starts up, PSAR follows prices like a trailing stop.
You can choose the timeframes for displaying PSAR on the chart.
Of course, you can see PSAR only from the current and higher timeframes.
Input parameters:
- bM15 - PSAR from M15
- bM30 - PSAR from M30
- bH1 - PSAR from H1
- bH4 - PSAR from H4
- bD1 - PSAR from D1
- bW1 - PSAR from W1
- bMN1 - PSAR from MN1
- Step - 0.02
- Maximum - 0.2