GAP Trading MT4
- Experts
- Volodymyr Hrybachov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 March 2022
- Activations: 10
GAP TRADING MT4 - Expert Advisor for trading on gaps. This strategy is very popular in the FOREX market - when a gap arises on the chart, then most often the price then closes it. Advisor rarely trades, mainly at the opening of a new week on Monday, so testing should be carried out over a large period of time. The most volatile pairs are suitable for work: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD.
PARAMETERS :
- OPENING_POSITIONS - selection of positions for opening;
- TIMEFRAME_ATR - ATR timeframe;
- PERIOD_ATR - ATR period;
- GAP_SIZE_IN_PIPS - measure the size of the gap in points or as% of ATR;
- MINIMUM_GAP_SIZE - gap size;
- MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage when opening a deal;
- MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread when opening a deal;
- COMMISSION_CONTROL - if the broker has a transaction fee, set the flag COMMISSION_CONTROL = true;
- COMMISSION_PER_LOT - commission for 1 lot;
- RISK_PER_TRADE - calculation of a trading lot depending on the risk per trade. If = 0.0, then not used;
- LOTS - starting lot for each N from the balance (parameter FROM_BALANCE);
- FROM_BALANCE - N units of the base currency for calculating the lot;
- OPEN_INTERVAL_MINUTES - minimum interval between opening new orders in minutes;
- OPEN_INTERVAL_PIPS - minimum interval between opening new orders in pips;
- PAUSE_AFTER_CLOSING - pause after closing an order, between the next auction;
- MAX_OPEN_ORDERS - the maximum number of unidirectional orders;
- START_LOT_MULTIPLIER - from what position to start increasing the lot;
- LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier;
- MAX_OPEN_LOT - maximum lot;
- CLOSE_DELAY_MINUTES - minimum duration of transactions in minutes;
- STOPLOSS_PERCENT - use stop loss as a percentage of the balance;
- STOPLOSS - stop loss;
- TAKEPROFIT_PERCENT - use take = profit as a percentage of the balance;
- TAKEPROFIT - take = profit;
- BREAKEVEN - pips profit at which the stop loss will be set to breakeven. If = 0, then not used;
- TRAILING_STOP - size of the trailing stop in pips, by which the fixed profit will change. If = 0, then not used;
- TRAILING_STEP - step of the trailing stop in pips which remains for the price movement after modifying the stop loss;