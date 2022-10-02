UniversalMA EA

3.67

Create, explore, earn! The Expert Advisor allows you to build fully automatic trading systems based on a powerful and universal indicator that smoothes the price of an instrument. Create your own trading system with a set of rules integrated into the EA. Test your idea in the strategy tester. Use it in real trading for profit or as an additional tool.

On 10/19/2021, we published a completely free UniversalMA indicator for MetaTrader 5. UniversalMA is a moving average with huge customization options. 10 types of smoothing. 12 price options to build. The possibility of discretization of the resulting moving average. Fast and optimized code. The indicator turned out to be really convenient and users liked it.

The indicator allows you to create any Expert Advisors based on it without any restrictions. Despite this, we received a huge number of requests and suggestions for creating a fully automatic Expert Advisor based on this indicator. The problem was the variety of ways users used the indicator.

Therefore, instead of a conventional trading robot, it was decided to create a trading strategy builder based on the UniversalMA indicator for MetaTrader 5. Using this tool, you can very easily compose your own trading strategy. UniversalMA EA works on any timeframes and instruments (symbols). Suitable account types are NETTING and HEDGING. To speed up optimization, you can use the "Only open prices" mode without a significant loss in testing quality. You don't need to download or install anything for the Expert Advisor to work.

  • Warning: The Expert Advisor is primarily a multifaceted research tool and is not set to any symbol by default.
  • The project is expandable with feedback from our clients.
  • If you have an idea to expand the rules for entering or exiting a position that you would like to see in an Expert Advisor, write about it in the comments or in a private message.


Free UniversalMA indicator:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73312


Expert Options:

  • UniversalMA SETTING - See the indicator description.
  • BUY ON - Permission to open buy trades.
  • SELL ON - Permission to open sell trades.
  • Open strategy - Select a strategy for opening trades. When opening a trade, the opposite one is always closed first.
  • Close strategy - Select a strategy for closing trades.
  • CustomParametr - An additional parameter that can be used in opening or closing strategies.
  • TakeProfit - In pips (minimum price step).
  • StopLoss - In pips (minimum price step).
  • BarsToExit - Number of bars before closing by time.
  • TrailingStop - In pips (minimum price step).
Reviews 4
Andrei Znamenskii
506
Andrei Znamenskii 2025.05.10 10:14 
 

Меня советник устраивает. Смог его оптимизировать под прибыльную торговлю. Иногда присматриваю за работой и закрываю руками некоторые сделки. Лучше работает на средних и больших ТФ.

Abayomi11
217
Abayomi11 2025.01.14 21:24 
 

The is an excellent EA, it's a great tool to have in combating the forex market. The seller has a free version of the indicator you can use it to confirm how it works. All the parameters work greatly. The seller is also patient and friendly. I recommend the EA, thanks.

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Isam Gehani
47
Isam Gehani 2025.12.21 21:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrei Znamenskii
506
Andrei Znamenskii 2025.05.10 10:14 
 

Меня советник устраивает. Смог его оптимизировать под прибыльную торговлю. Иногда присматриваю за работой и закрываю руками некоторые сделки. Лучше работает на средних и больших ТФ.

Abayomi11
217
Abayomi11 2025.01.14 21:24 
 

The is an excellent EA, it's a great tool to have in combating the forex market. The seller has a free version of the indicator you can use it to confirm how it works. All the parameters work greatly. The seller is also patient and friendly. I recommend the EA, thanks.

Antonio Fazzolari
257
Antonio Fazzolari 2023.02.20 17:31 
 

USELESS piece of junk. Altough performing very well during optimization, during thr real use showed the following problems: 1) Absence of arrows and lines, the EA draws just numbers, so that it is impossible to understand what's going on. 2) At least in the 50% of cases, opens position in the OPPOSITE direction with respect to the trend, as showed by the Indicator loaded with the same parameters. Pity.

Mikhail Sergeev
125130
Reply from developer Mikhail Sergeev 2023.08.23 09:11
Hello. The adviser does not draw anything himself and should not, check the settings of the trading terminal. You probably haven't studied the description of the adviser. It is designed to repeat the work of the indicator, which it does exactly.
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