Create, explore, earn! The Expert Advisor allows you to build fully automatic trading systems based on a powerful and universal indicator that smoothes the price of an instrument. Create your own trading system with a set of rules integrated into the EA. Test your idea in the strategy tester. Use it in real trading for profit or as an additional tool.

On 10/19/2021, we published a completely free UniversalMA indicator for MetaTrader 5. UniversalMA is a moving average with huge customization options. 10 types of smoothing. 12 price options to build. The possibility of discretization of the resulting moving average. Fast and optimized code. The indicator turned out to be really convenient and users liked it.

The indicator allows you to create any Expert Advisors based on it without any restrictions. Despite this, we received a huge number of requests and suggestions for creating a fully automatic Expert Advisor based on this indicator. The problem was the variety of ways users used the indicator.

Therefore, instead of a conventional trading robot, it was decided to create a trading strategy builder based on the UniversalMA indicator for MetaTrader 5. Using this tool, you can very easily compose your own trading strategy. UniversalMA EA works on any timeframes and instruments (symbols). Suitable account types are NETTING and HEDGING. To speed up optimization, you can use the "Only open prices" mode without a significant loss in testing quality. You don't need to download or install anything for the Expert Advisor to work.

Warning: The Expert Advisor is primarily a multifaceted research tool and is not set to any symbol by default.

The project is expandable with feedback from our clients.

If you have an idea to expand the rules for entering or exiting a position that you would like to see in an Expert Advisor, write about it in the comments or in a private message.





Free UniversalMA indicator:





Expert Options: