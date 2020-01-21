Reversal Euro Cad Robot
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.
- works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the Higher Frame.
- On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.
- The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- The EA can be used as Martingale
- The EA can be used as trailing EA
- Perfect for Longterm Investmens
- I recommend to trade the Daily Timeframe
Please be careful and trade responsible.
