ZZFlet
- Indicators
- ANTON IVANOV
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
ZZFLET draws a flat on the chart, 10 min / max. zigzag after the first 3, you can change the color of the text, the color of the lines, the font size, the thickness of the lines limiting the flat itself. The indicator is mainly suitable as a flat indicator for smaller TFs, for larger ones it will be an indicator of support and resistance lines, rendering is carried out according to the usual zigzag, which, if necessary, should be added to the chart.