CloseStopSAR

The script transfers all open orders to breakeven when a certain level is reached, puts stops on all orders if you forget, or so as not to bathe when you open, including on pending deposits.

Also, the script has the function of closing orders, on the reverse ATS candle, depending on the open transaction, the choice of M15 or M5, or not automatically close at all.

It works on any currency, index, metals.


 

1. The number of units for which order protection will be set in the values ​​of the trading instrument.

2. The number of units through which order protection will be set in the values ​​of the trading instrument.

3. The number of units on how much the stop loss for an order is placed in the values ​​of the trading instrument.


More from author
Torg FMA
ANTON IVANOV
Experts
This EA is fully automatic, starting from MM and RM, ending with partial use as an auxiliary tool for manual trading, as it has the functions of opening by algorithm or closing by trawl for fractals. Works on all tools. Recommended TF - M15, lowering or increasing TF, take into account the statistics of a market instrument. 1. Translates transactions at a loss, regardless of the functions included, depending on the specified value calculated depending on the spread of the instrument. 2. Set ta
ZigZag3
ANTON IVANOV
Indicators
ZigZag with the signature of the last three extremes, 1st, 2nd and 3rd, the zigzag indicator itself should be added to the chart additionally, if necessary, since you can do without it.                                    It works on all instruments and time frames, it is especially useful on large TFs to immediately see the last 3 prices, and not to clutter the chart with unnecessary indicators and lines. You can change - Color, Font Size, and Location relative to the attachment of the price of
ZigZagABC
ANTON IVANOV
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator shows the last 4 zigzag extrema, denoting them as 0, A, B, C with the price signature. It works on any trading instrument. You can change the size, color of the text, the location of the text relative to peak prices, you can also change the zigzag settings themselves. ZIgZag itself for drawing lines must be additionally connected to the chart. In order for the last value to always display the last max / min of the zigzag, set ShiftBars = 0 Added the function of rendering 4 incline
ZZVolna
ANTON IVANOV
Indicators
Another version of ZigZag with additional filters for drawing and finding peaks and lowlands. Well suited for manual trading, you can also use these peaks and lowlands for the adviser and calculate them. Also, all the functions of the original ZigZag remain. Additional filters are AO and Stochastic. Works on all instruments and timeframes.Works on all instruments and timeframes.
ParaboliseLINE
ANTON IVANOV
Indicators
The usual indicator is Parabolic_Sar, but it is displayed on the chart not as dots, but as a line, due to this there is a difference in signals, which can affect both better and worse, in any case, the more filters, the clearer the picture of the market appears. Also, in this indicator, an audio signal is provided when the parabolic bend changes and the occurrence of SAR candles.
ZZFlet
ANTON IVANOV
Indicators
ZZFLET draws a flat on the chart, 10 min / max. zigzag after the first 3, you can change the color of the text, the color of the lines, the font size, the thickness of the lines limiting the flat itself. The indicator is mainly suitable as a flat indicator for smaller TFs, for larger ones it will be an indicator of support and resistance lines, rendering is carried out according to the usual zigzag, which, if necessary, should be added to the chart.
