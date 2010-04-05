CloseStopSAR

The script transfers all open orders to breakeven when a certain level is reached, puts stops on all orders if you forget, or so as not to bathe when you open, including on pending deposits.





Also, the script has the function of closing orders, on the reverse ATS candle, depending on the open transaction, the choice of M15 or M5, or not automatically close at all.





It works on any currency, index, metals.





1. The number of units for which order protection will be set in the values ​​of the trading instrument.

2. The number of units through which order protection will be set in the values ​​of the trading instrument.

3. The number of units on how much the stop loss for an order is placed in the values ​​of the trading instrument.



