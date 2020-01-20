ZigZag with the signature of the last three extremes, 1st, 2nd and 3rd, the zigzag indicator itself should be added to the chart additionally, if necessary, since you can do without it.

It works on all instruments and time frames, it is especially useful on large TFs to immediately see the last 3 prices, and not to clutter the chart with unnecessary indicators and lines.

You can change - Color, Font Size, and Location relative to the attachment of the price of the chart

In order for the last value to always display the last max / min of the zigzag, set ShiftBars = 0