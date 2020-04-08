YY PP Price Channel

            The Point-Percent Price Channel (PPPC or PP Price Channel) indicator is designed to display on the chart a channel whose width is specified both as a percentage of the current price and in points. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.

            When the market moves up, the upper border of the channel is built at the price of High candles. In this case, the lower boundary follows the upper one at a strictly specified distance. When the price touches the lower border of the channel, the indicator switches to building now this lower border, which is built at the price of Low candles. In this case, the upper boundary moves after the lower one at a given distance. When the price touches the upper boundary of the channel, the indicator switches back to building the upper boundary. And so on... See slide 2.

            Parameters

  • Channel Width in Points – channel width in points;
  • Channel Width in Percents – channel width in percents.

            To set the channel width only in points, you need to specify a zero value in the second parameter, and in points in the first parameter. In order to set the channel width only in percent, you need to specify a zero value in the first parameter, and in percent in the second parameter. If non-zero values ​​are set in both parameters, then the channel width will be calculated as the sum of two numbers (value as a percentage of the current price plus the specified value in points).

         Using the indicator in trading

            The first method of trading is based on breaking through one of the borders of the channel.

            For example, if the price moved up, then when it is reversed (i.e., when touching the lower boundary of the channel), you should perform a sale (Sell). Next, you should remain in a short position until the price turns up (i.e. until the price touches the upper border of the channel).

            It should be noted that implementing such a trading strategy is quite simple. To do this, when the price moves up, you need to set a sliding sell order, which will move along the lower border of the channel. As soon as the price turns down (i.e., touches the lower border), the order will trigger and a short position will open. Immediately after this, you should set a moving stop loss (trailing stop), which should move along the upper border of the channel. As soon as the price reverses upward (i.e., touches the upper border), the stop loss will trigger and the position will close. See slide 3.

            To implement the entry into a long position (Buy), you should perform similar mirror-opposite actions. See slide 4.

            The second method of trading is based on the rebound of the price from both borders of the channel.

            For example, when the price touches the lower border of the channel, you should Buy, and when the price touches the upper border, you should Sell. See slide 5.

         Using the indicator in the work of other indicators

            This indicator can be used in the work of other indicators. In particular, it is used to build monowaves in the YY Mono Waves indicator, which can be downloaded for free in the Market.


Recommended products
Adaptive Flow MAs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Adaptive Flow MAs is a moving average indicator designed to naturally adjust to market movements. Unlike traditional averages, it dynamically adapts its periods based on recent volatility and the current trend. The EMA closely follows rapid price swings to capture every impulse, while the SMA remains smoother, providing a stable and reliable reference. With a clean display showing the current adaptive periods, this tool helps traders feel the “flow” of the market without visual clutter. It’s cr
FREE
YY Mono Waves
Yuryi Yatsenko
Indicators
The Mono Waves indicator is designed to display the wave behavior of the market on a chart. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.   This indicator uses the PPPC (Point-Percent Price Channel) indicator, which can be downloaded for free from the Market .             When the market moves up, the upper border of the price channel is built on High candlestick prices (for more details, see the description of the PPPC indicator at the link given above). The higher the High prices rise, t
FREE
ASC Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicators
A signal indicator marking buy/sell points. In this version, it is supplemented with optimal SL points. Recommended for use in conjunction with a trend indicator to filter signals. The indicator has only one adjustable parameter that determines its sensitivity, which greatly simplifies setting the indicator to the current market and the user's trading style. Indicator signals are given only after the full formation of the bar. The indicator can be used to trade any market. Its basic parameters p
Magic SMMA
Imre Heli
Indicators
The Magic SMMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEE
FREE
ZHL Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
for noobs who dont read description : THE DOTS REPAINT AS THEY ARE BASED ON ZIGZAG ( DUUUH !!) BUT CHANNEL LINES DONT REPAINT. based on zigzag indicator , the zigzag high low channel indicator is a tool to alert the trader for a trend change , can also be used as dynamic support and resistance, ========================== the indicator has multi time frame option to trade higher or lower time frames channel on current time frame ,  ============================================== Note: this indica
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Lisek Stochastic
Darius Hans Lischka
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Lisek Stochastic   oscillator indicator with Alarm, Push Notifications and e-mail  Notifications. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend. The Stochastic indicator is lagging indicator, which means it don't predict where price is going, it is only providing data on where price has been !!! How to trade with Stochastic indicator: Trend following: As long
FREE
RaysFX Supertrend Line
Davide Rappa
5 (2)
Indicators
RaysFX Supertrend + Alert RaysFX Supertrend è un indicatore di tendenza superiore progettato per i trader che desiderano avere un vantaggio nel mercato. Questo indicatore utilizza una combinazione di CCI (Commodity Channel Index) e ATR (Average True Range) per identificare le tendenze del mercato e fornire segnali di trading accurati. Caratteristiche principali Indicatori CCI e ATR: Utilizza due degli indicatori più popolari e affidabili per identificare le tendenze del mercato e generare segnal
FREE
ON Trade Donchian Channel
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This indicator serves the purpose of visually representing the Donchian channel on your trading chart. The Donchian channel is a straightforward technical tool used to depict the range between the highest high and the lowest low over a specified period. This indicator enhances the visual analysis of price movements, offering insights into potential breakout and trend continuation points. The Donchian channel can be applied to both the current time frame and a higher time frame, should you choose
FREE
Channel Builder
Aleksey Ivanov
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The Channel Builder (CB) or Ivanov Bands indicator is a broad generalization of the Bollinger Bands indicator. First, in CB, the mean line <X> is calculated using various averaging algorithms. Secondly, the mean deviations calculated by Kolmogorov averaging are plotted on both sides of the middle line <X>.                The middle line <X>, besides the standard SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA averaging algorithms, can be Median = (Max + Min) / 2 sliding median (which is the default). In
FREE
FxSProMT
Sergiy Podolyak
5 (1)
Indicators
The FxSProMT indicator shows the current market trend and trend change. Indicator Parameters Ind_Period - the number of previous bars used to calculate actual values. Number_Bars - the number of bars to display the indicator.. Too many bars may significantly slow down the operation of the trading terminal. Signal_Sound - sound alert to notify of trend change. The sound can be played multiple times until the signal is confirmed (the bar closes). Default is disabled. Signal_Alert - an alert to no
FREE
MACD Scanner With Alerts
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
Indicators
MACD Dashboard Panel   This indicator helps you to scan symbols which are in the Market Watch window and filter out a trend according to MACD. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called
FREE
Price Retest
Suvashish Halder
4.88 (8)
Indicators
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118159/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading str
FREE
Magic EMA
Imre Heli
Indicators
The Magic EMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
FREE
Growing Bands Sh
Nikolay Likhovid
3 (2)
Indicators
Do you use dynamic ranges (like Bollinger Bands or Envelopes) in your trading? A fixed period is usually used for such calculations. But is such approach relevant to the very nature of the market? In fact, the price chart consists of a series of successive processes - trends and flats. In this case, we can talk about the internal development logic inside a single process only. Therefore, the nature of the market is better described by dynamic ranges designed for the processes occurring "here and
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline
David Muriithi
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Arrow Indicator
Mohamed Ahmed Sh Muhumed
Indicators
please leave 5 stars to me A   support level   is a level where the price tends to find support as it falls. This means that the price is more likely to "bounce" off this level rather than break through it. However, once the price has breached this level, by an amount exceeding some noise, it is likely to continue falling until meeting another support level. A   resistance level   is the opposite of a support level. It is where the price tends to find resistance as it rises. Again, this means t
FREE
MT Scanner
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
Indicators
This indicator helps you to Scan symbols which are in the Market Watch Window  and filter out trends with alerts. It works based on the effective indicator "SUPERTREND" which is used by many traders for trading: When box color changes to " Green " or " Red " color, it indicates you for trend change for long and short entry. And also you will get alerted on screen. When it changes to " Green ", it indicates you that trend is going upwards, and you can take the long entry. If the color changes to
FREE
Multi Timeframe ZigZag Indicator
Salman A A A T Bakhash
5 (2)
Indicators
Description: This indicator draw ZigZag Line in multiple time frame also search for Harmonic patterns before completion of the pattern. Features: Five instances of ZigZag indicators can be configured to any desired timeframe and inputs. Draw Harmonic pattern before pattern completion. Display Fibonacci retracement ratios. Configurable Fibonacci retracement ratios. Draw AB=CD based on Fibonacci retracement you define. You can define margin of error allowed in Harmonic or Fibonacci calculations
FREE
Elliott Wave Theory
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Elliott Wave Theory Indicator for Meta Trader 4 The Elliott Wave Theory Indicator is designed based on one of professional concept in forex market, this indicator can draw market structure as wave, and count picks as up and down wave from 1 to 5 , so user can see Elliot waves and receive alert for new numbers, this indicator contain 2 wave , Main Wave and Wave Let, so can show large and small wave by 2 different colors , user can enable or disable each one too. Key Features Dual Wave Detection :
FREE
LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
FREE
Parabolic Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Modified Parabolic SAR: Your Reliable Assistant in the Market This enhanced version of the Parabolic SAR indicator effectively displays trend direction and can be a valuable addition to your trading strategy. Advantages: Trend Direction Reflection: The indicator clearly shows the market trend direction, aiding you in making informed trading decisions. Signal Filtering: This serves as an excellent filter to complement your strategy, helping to eliminate false signals and make more accurate trade
FREE
Engulfing Detector
Chia Leilypour
Indicators
This Expert advisor does not do any trade, but it scans the whole symbols in your market watch and scan each shares one by one in different timeframes and at the end it shows you which symbol in which timeframe has a powerful engulfing candle. Furthermore, you can define a MA period and a high and low RSI limit, and it shows you which symbols in which timeframe is going to cross the adjusted moving average, and which symbol in which timeframe is going to cross high or low limit of the RSI.  The
FREE
EMA Separation
Libertas LLC
5 (1)
Indicators
EMA Separation plots 2 exponential moving averages, and a fill between them. The fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period EMA above long period EMA), or a downtrend (short period EMA below long period EMA). This is a small tool to help visualize the difference between long and short period averages. We hope you enjoy! EMA Separation can also be paired with our free EMA Separation Coefficient Parameters Short period (Default=10): # bars used to calculate short period EMA
FREE
Cycle Wave Oscillator MT4
Gia Thong Nguyen
Indicators
CYCLE WAVE OSCILLATOR indicator is an indicator based on cyclical price fluctuations. This indicator can help you determine overbought and oversold levels, and help you predict price trends within the cycle. MT5 Version here!  You can combine it with our indicators below to make your trading decisions more accurate: Supply Demand Ribbon MT4 Basic Feature: - Three Trend Types: + Zero + Basic + Advanced
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
MT4 Squeeze detector FREE
Grzegorz Korycki
4.5 (4)
Indicators
What is Squeeze? A contraction of the Bollinger Bands inside the Keltner Channel reflects a market taking a break and consolidating, and is usually seen as a potential leading indicator of subsequent directional movement or large oscillation movement. When Bollinger bands leave Keltner Channel, it means markets switching from a low volatility to high volatility are something all traders are looking for. Differences Squeeze FREE Squeeze Squeeze PRO How many different timeframes 1 5 10 Custom
FREE
Bulletin of volatility
Artem Konkov
4 (1)
Indicators
Here is the most unpretentious indicator to use, but one of the most useful. It signals the near reversal of the growing volatility. It is volatility that gives income to the trader. The indicator is especially useful for those who do not want to wait for the right moment in front of the monitor. The indicator is installed on the charts M15 and M30. According to the observations on these timeframes, it best fixes the approach of wide price waves. Well-established on the USDZAR currency pair (Att
FREE
BeST Variable Index Dynamic Average
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (2)
Indicators
Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) developed by Tushar Chande  by default is contained in MT5 but not in MT4 platform and it is a dynamic EMA (Exponential Moving Average) that adjusts its Length (LB Period) automatically in response to Market Volatility originally measured through the Chande Momentum Oscillator(CMO). CMO value is used as the ratio to the smoothing factor of EMA ( The New Technical Trader by Tushar Chande and Stanley Kroll, John Wiley and Sons, New York, 1994). The higher th
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
YY Multi Waves MT5
Yuryi Yatsenko
3.67 (3)
Indicators
This indicator displays the wave structure of the market in the form several wave levels nested in each other. For each of these levels an automatic preliminary (draft) marking of waves in Elliott's style (123..., ABC... etc.) is created. This markup is completely automatic and absolutely univocal. The indicator is especially useful for beginner wave analysts, because among all the possible versions for wave marking, it allows you to immediately take the most adequate version as a ba
YY PP Price Channel MT5
Yuryi Yatsenko
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The Point-Percent Price Channel (PPPC or PP Price Channel) indicator is designed to display on the chart a channel whose width is specified both as a percentage of the current price and in points. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.             When the market moves up, the upper border of the channel is built at the price of High candles. In this case, the lower boundary follows the upper one at a strictly specified distance. When the price touches the lower border of the channe
FREE
YY Line of Renko on the Chart
Yuryi Yatsenko
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is the basis for an Expert Advisor that can be categorized as "almost Grail". See details below.             This indicator displays the projection of the Renko chart on the price chart. This projection is displayed as a stepped line, not as "bricks" (rectangles). See slides 1 and 2. Abbreviated name of the indicator: LRC – L ine of R enko on the price C hart.             The principle of its construction is very simple. First, a grid of horizontal lines (levels) is bu
FREE
YY Mono Waves MT5
Yuryi Yatsenko
3 (1)
Indicators
The Mono Waves indicator is designed to display the wave behavior of the market on a chart. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.   This indicator uses the PPPC (Point-Percent Price Channel) indicator, which can be downloaded for free from the  Market .              When the market moves up, the upper border of the price channel is built on High candlestick prices (for more details, see the description of the PPPC indicator at the link given above). The higher the High prices rise
FREE
YY Mono Waves
Yuryi Yatsenko
Indicators
The Mono Waves indicator is designed to display the wave behavior of the market on a chart. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.   This indicator uses the PPPC (Point-Percent Price Channel) indicator, which can be downloaded for free from the Market .             When the market moves up, the upper border of the price channel is built on High candlestick prices (for more details, see the description of the PPPC indicator at the link given above). The higher the High prices rise, t
FREE
YY Multi Waves
Yuryi Yatsenko
4 (3)
Indicators
This indicator displays the wave structure of the market in the form several wave levels nested in each other. For each of these levels an automatic preliminary (draft) marking of waves in Elliott's style (123..., ABC... etc.) is created. This markup is completely automatic and absolutely univocal. The indicator is especially useful for beginner wave analysts, because among all the possible versions for wave marking, it allows you to immediately take the most adequate version as a ba
YY Renko Random Robot
Yuryi Yatsenko
Experts
This Expert Advisor belongs to the "almost Grail" category. What does this mean? This means that this EA makes it possible to trade profitably in almost any trading situation (with the exception of a very specific and rare situation, which will be considered separately below). The words "any trading situations" mean not only standard things (such as a trend or flat), but also any other patterns and/or figures, including the most unexpected and "arty-crafty", and which do not even hav
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review