YY Multi Waves MT5

            This indicator displays the wave structure of the market in the form several wave levels nested in each other. For each of these levels an automatic preliminary (draft) marking of waves in Elliott's style (123..., ABC... etc.) is created. This markup is completely automatic and absolutely univocal. The indicator is especially useful for beginner wave analysts, because among all the possible versions for wave marking, it allows you to immediately take the most adequate version as a basis, which in the future requires only some (usually small) improvements. For experienced wave analysts, this indicator will also be interesting, because it allows to compare its readings with their own vision of the market wave situation.

 

            The general appearance of the indicator is shown on slides 1 and 2. Intotal, the indicator can display from one to four wave levels on the screen. Each of these levels has its own designation: from W1 (for the most minor) to W4 (for the most major). Each level is displayed in its own color in the form of lines and / or markings.

            The most minor wave level W1 is built on the basis of the zero level, which is denoted as W0. The Mono Waves indicator is used as a zero wave level. This indicator is not part of the Multi Waves indicator, but if desired, it can be downloaded for free in the Market. Please note: the Multi Waves indicator for the wave level W0 only labels its waves (shown in slide 1 in red), and its wave line does not draw. If there is still a need to draw this line, then you should download the Mono Waves indicator (using the free link above) and install it on the chart together with the Multi Waves indicator (and with the same parameter values ​​as Multi Waves).

            Each next (major) wave level is built on the basis of the previous (minor) wave level according to the procedure below (see the section entitled "Z‑like and T‑like structures"). For example, the level W2 is built on the basis of the wave level W1.

 

            Parameters

 

            The indicator has the following main parameters:

 

  • Base Mono W0 line: Channel Width in Points – zero wave level: channel width in points;
  • Base Mono W0 line: Channel Width in Percents – zero wave level: channel width in percents;
  • Draw MultiWave lines – how many wave levels to display;
  • Show W0 labels – show (or not) wave marking for zero wave level;
  • Show W1 – what to show for the first wave level: only its line, or only its marking, or both, or not show anything;
  • Show W2 – analogically, to what to show for the second wave level;
  • Show W3 – same for third level;
  • Show W4 – same for the fourth.

 

            The first two parameters are used to adjust the zero (base) wave level. Since the Mono Waves indicator (the link to which is given above) is used as this zero level, these two parameters are factually the settings for this indicator.

            In addition to the specified parameters, there are also parameters: for choosing the color, as well as the thickness and line style for each of the wave levels W1 – W4.

 

         Z‑like and T‑like structures

 

            In order to understand the principle of operation of this indicator, should first recall one of the classic definitions of a trend. For the up trend: “Each next top is higher than the previous top, and each next bottom is also higher than the previous bottom” (see slide 3a). For a trend down, this definition will be the opposite: “Each next top is lower than the previous top, and each next bottom is also lower than the previous bottom” (see slide 3b).

            And if you slightly change the first of these definitions, for example, this way: "Each next top is higher than the previous top, and each next bottom is lower (and not higher) than the previous bottom". What will happen then? This will be some expanding formation (see slide 3c). This figure, undoubtedly, refers to one of the variants of the sideways trend (i.e., it does not refers to the upward or downward trend).

            Now we will slightly change ... (see continued description on the Comments tab).

 


Heitor Leal Farnese
229
Heitor Leal Farnese 2021.07.10 08:03 
 

I like it. Gives me more confidence while trading.

Tshiamo Phamotse
149
Tshiamo Phamotse 2023.01.04 10:16 
 

hello bro thank you so much for the product, but I have one issue drawdown, I mean like a level is indicated while the previous move still has momentum and most likely to cause deep losses so can you come up with an update to show current market direction and momentum

Yuryi Yatsenko
6783
Reply from developer Yuryi Yatsenko 2023.01.05 21:56
The fact is that no indicator can reliably indicate the direction and strength of the market movement even in the very near future. The only thing that can be reliably indicated is the direction of the market at the current time. But no one knows how long the movement in this direction will last. It can end at any moment. So, the indicator "YY Multi Waves MT5" shows exactly the current direction of the market movement at different wave levels. And very often these directions are different for different wave levels. For example, at the current moment at a low wave level (W0) the market is directed upwards, and at a higher wave level (W1) the market is directed downwards.
To confidently understand this variety of directions, you need to know the wave theory very well. And this indicator is just designed for wave analysis. Moreover, this indicator performs only the very first (and the most difficult for beginners) stage of wave analysis: it makes a preliminary wave counting. And then it all depends on the knowledge and skills of the trader. He must (based on his experience and knowledge) clarify the received wave marking and then decide on the performance of trading operations (buying or selling).
drzocker
162
drzocker 2023.01.02 14:02 
 

Fehlkauf ! Missing purchase in the chart, the display is not to use unclear very bad in the longer time window of the chart, for example, 1 year you can no longer see anything. At this point, the program would have needed an update to become clearer.

Yuryi Yatsenko
6783
Reply from developer Yuryi Yatsenko 2023.01.02 21:56
"Missing purchase in chart." What do you have in mind? Does the indicator not show buy and sell signals? So it's not designed for that. It shows the wave structure of the market. And this is clearly stated in its description.
"The display is not to use unclear very bad in the longer time window of the chart, for example, 1 year you can no longer see anything". Just checked. The indicator on the MN1 timeframe shows the wave structure of the market over the entire history of EURUSD (since 1999). It's over 20 years.
I got the impression that you didn't buy exactly what you wanted. In this case, you can refuse to buy this indicator and get your money back. Please contact the site administrator about this. For my part, I won't object.
eric johnson
28
eric johnson 2022.10.10 08:04 
 

THIS IS SCAM,I BOUGHT IT BUT NOT ATTACHING ON MY MT5

Yuryi Yatsenko
6783
Reply from developer Yuryi Yatsenko 2022.10.10 20:46
If you want to get help from me in this matter, then please describe your situation in more detail.
What does "NOT ATTACHING ON MY MT5" mean? The indicator is not loaded on the chart? If so, what message is displayed on the "Experts" and " Journal" tabs of the "Terminal" window?
Did this indicator work normally before? After all, you bought it almost three weeks ago. Has it stopped working just now?
Think about what your actions or (possibly) external events preceded the appearance of this erroneous situation. Could it be a power failure on the computer? Maybe the Internet connection was lost? Something other?
Multi Disipliner
352
Multi Disipliner 2021.12.12 16:19 
 

The best

Heitor Leal Farnese
229
Heitor Leal Farnese 2021.07.10 08:03 
 

I like it. Gives me more confidence while trading.

Reply to review