Ego

I present to your attention a comprehensive indicator based on mathematical, historical and price calculations. 

The indicator will be very useful in building your own trading strategies and systems. 

What the indicator is capable of: 

1. Builds channels based on price levels. It determines the strength of the channel and reflects it visually (the thicker the line, the more significant the channel. The dashed line is the weakest channel) 

2. Builds waves based on the channels (the red line is the bullish mood, the blue is the bearish mood) 

3. Pivot points of four levels: 

· A small circle with a unit (takes into account small market impulses, color determines the future direction of the market) 

· Star (takes into account average market impulses) 

· A big circle with a five (the most significant signal, takes into account large market movements. Color determines the future direction of movement) 

· A large circle with a unit (takes into account the price behavior inside the channels, the color determines the future direction of the market) 

The strength of the reversal signal is determined by the following criteria: 

If the trend reversal points (unit in the big circle) coincide with: 

· Unit small circle - weak signal 

· Star - medium signal 

· Five large circle (can highlight the number in yellow, but not necessarily) - the strongest signal 

If you have ideas for improving the indicator, or if you find any errors, please write to Support (Trade System Studio) 

Have a successful trade!


