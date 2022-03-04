Night Scalper MT5
- Experts
- Volodymyr Hrybachov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 March 2022
- Activations: 10
Night Scalper is a scalping system for working in a calm market at night. Does not use martingale or grid. Suitable for all brokers, including American brokers with FIFO rules. All orders are accompanied by a virtual stop loss and take profit in pips, the values can be either fixed or dynamic. It also has a virtual trailing stop and breakeven. The chart displays information on the speed of order execution and slippage.
MT4 version link
The advisor provides protection:
- The EA will stop losing trade if the number of losing orders in a row exceeds the specified value.
- If the broker uses the plugin and deliberately slows down the execution of transactions, the adviser will automatically stop trading.
- The EA will automatically stop trading if the slippage is greater than the maximum value you specified.
- The EA will stop trading if the profit or loss is equal to the specified maximum values.
Options:
- TIMEFRAME_ATR - ATR timeframe;
- PERIOD_ATR - ATR period;
- MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of the transaction;
- COMMENT - advisor comments in the order;
- TIMEFRAME_CHANNEL - timeframe for building a channel;
- PERIOD_CHANNEL - channel construction period;
- POSITIONS - which positions are allowed;
- TIMEFRAME_RSI - RSI timeframe;
- PERIOD_RSI - RSI period;
- HIGH_LEVEL_RSI, LOW_LEVEL_RSI - RSI values for BUY and SELL orders;
- MAX_OPEN_ORDERS - the maximum number of simultaneously open orders for one trading instrument;
- MIN_OPENING_INTERVAL - minimum interval between opening new orders in seconds;
- MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage when opening a deal;
- COMMISSION_CONTROL - if the broker has a transaction fee, set the flag COMMISSION_CONTROL = true. To check the commission, the adviser will immediately open a deal with a minimum lot per symbol. Do not be alarmed. This will happen only 1 time;
- COMMISSION_PER_LOT - or you can set the size of the commission for the transaction manually, then the adviser will take this value into account when opening and closing orders, set as a commission for 1 lot;
- MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread when opening a deal;
- CLOSE_ORDER_DELAY - minimum transaction duration in seconds;
- DYNAMIC_TAKEPROFIT - use dynamic take profit;
- TP_COEFFICIENT - coefficient which is used for calculation;
- FIX_TAKEPROFIT - take profit in points if DYNAMIC_TAKEPROFIT = false;
- DYNAMIC_STOPLOSS - use a dynamic stop loss;
- SL_COEFFICIENT - coefficient which is used for calculation;
- FIX_STOPLOSS - stop loss in points if DYNAMIC_STOPLOSS = false;
- USE_BREAKEVEN - use breakeven of open positions;
- BREAKEVEN_START - profit in points, upon reaching which the stop-loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT points;
- BREAKEVEN_PROFIT - the number of profit points when closing orders at the breakeven level;
- USE_TRAILING - use a virtual trailing stop. If USE_BREAKEVEN = true, then the trailing stop will start to work only when the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT points;
- TRAILING_STEP - step of the trailing stop in points that remains for the price movement after modifying the stop loss, is set in points;
- TRAILING_STOP - the size of the trailing stop in points, by which the fixed profit will change, is set in points;
- RISK_PERCENT - calculation of a trading lot depending on the risk per trade. If = 0, then not used;
- FROM_BALANCE - calculation of the trading lot from the balance. Formula: Balance / FROM_BALANCE * LOTS. If = 0, then not used;
- LOTS - fixed lot if RISK_PERCENT = 0 and FROM_BALANCE = 0;
- MAX_LOTS - maximum lot;