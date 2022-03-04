Night Scalper MT5

Night Scalper is a scalping system for working in a calm market at night. Does not use martingale or grid. Suitable for all brokers, including American brokers with FIFO rules. All orders are accompanied by a virtual stop loss and take profit in pips, the values can be either fixed or dynamic. It also has a virtual trailing stop and breakeven. The chart displays information on the speed of order execution and slippage.


MT4 version  link

The advisor provides protection:

  1. The EA will stop losing trade if the number of losing orders in a row exceeds the specified value.
  2. If the broker uses the plugin and deliberately slows down the execution of transactions, the adviser will automatically stop trading.
  3. The EA will automatically stop trading if the slippage is greater than the maximum value you specified.
  4. The EA will stop trading if the profit or loss is equal to the specified maximum values.

Options:

  • TIMEFRAME_ATR - ATR timeframe;
  • PERIOD_ATR - ATR period;
  • MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of the transaction;
  • COMMENT - advisor comments in the order;
  • TIMEFRAME_CHANNEL - timeframe for building a channel;
  • PERIOD_CHANNEL - channel construction period;
  • POSITIONS - which positions are allowed;
  • TIMEFRAME_RSI - RSI timeframe;
  • PERIOD_RSI - RSI period;
  • HIGH_LEVEL_RSI, LOW_LEVEL_RSI - RSI values for BUY and SELL orders;
  • MAX_OPEN_ORDERS - the maximum number of simultaneously open orders for one trading instrument;
  • MIN_OPENING_INTERVAL - minimum interval between opening new orders in seconds;
  • MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage when opening a deal;
  • COMMISSION_CONTROL - if the broker has a transaction fee, set the flag COMMISSION_CONTROL = true. To check the commission, the adviser will immediately open a deal with a minimum lot per symbol. Do not be alarmed. This will happen only 1 time;
  • COMMISSION_PER_LOT - or you can set the size of the commission for the transaction manually, then the adviser will take this value into account when opening and closing orders, set as a commission for 1 lot;
  • MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread when opening a deal;
  • CLOSE_ORDER_DELAY - minimum transaction duration in seconds;
  • DYNAMIC_TAKEPROFIT - use dynamic take profit;
  • TP_COEFFICIENT - coefficient which is used for calculation;
  • FIX_TAKEPROFIT - take profit in points if DYNAMIC_TAKEPROFIT = false;
  • DYNAMIC_STOPLOSS - use a dynamic stop loss;
  • SL_COEFFICIENT - coefficient which is used for calculation;
  • FIX_STOPLOSS - stop loss in points if DYNAMIC_STOPLOSS = false;
  • USE_BREAKEVEN - use breakeven of open positions;
  • BREAKEVEN_START - profit in points, upon reaching which the stop-loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT points;
  • BREAKEVEN_PROFIT - the number of profit points when closing orders at the breakeven level;
  • USE_TRAILING - use a virtual trailing stop. If USE_BREAKEVEN = true, then the trailing stop will start to work only when the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT points;
  • TRAILING_STEP - step of the trailing stop in points that remains for the price movement after modifying the stop loss, is set in points;
  • TRAILING_STOP - the size of the trailing stop in points, by which the fixed profit will change, is set in points;
  • RISK_PERCENT - calculation of a trading lot depending on the risk per trade. If = 0, then not used;
  • FROM_BALANCE - calculation of the trading lot from the balance. Formula: Balance / FROM_BALANCE * LOTS. If = 0, then not used;
  • LOTS - fixed lot if RISK_PERCENT = 0 and FROM_BALANCE = 0;
  • MAX_LOTS - maximum lot;


