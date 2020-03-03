Aureum one millon shot Avarubenuy

Designed and programmed by AVARUBENUY for AVA Internacional Group.

Aureum One Million Shot – Gold Terminal Velocity

Aureum One Million Shot is a high-frequency algorithmic system designed exclusively for traders seeking explosive growth in the Gold market (XAUUSD). This robot has been optimized under real market conditions to capitalize on extreme volatility through a "Turbo Management" strategy.

How does it work?

The system uses an analytical engine based on Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers and Relative Strength Index (RSI) filters to identify precise entry points in micro-trends. Once a signal is detected, the bot applies aggressive risk management designed to maximize compound interest over short periods.

System Objective

The primary goal is to reach massive capital milestones (such as the 1.5M target shown in our tests) in the shortest time possible. It is a "one-shot" tool designed to take small accounts to institutional levels through a profit factor exceeding 3.40.

Risk Management and Warning (HIGH RISK)

This is a HIGH-RISK system. Due to its aggressive configuration, reports show maximum equity drawdowns that can exceed 70% or even reach critical levels depending on volatility.

Maximum observed Drawdown: 72.93%

Relative Equity Reduction: Up to 100% under extreme stress test conditions.

Recommended Withdrawal Strategy

To operate this system intelligently, the user MUST follow a strict profit preservation policy:

Partial Withdrawals: It is recommended to withdraw the initial capital as soon as the bot doubles the account.

Total Withdrawals: Once a personal goal or major milestone is reached, it is advised to make a full withdrawal and restart the system with a safe base.

Do not reinvest everything: Never trade with funds you cannot afford to lose entirely.

Technical Specifications

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M5.

Turbo Configuration: 5% risk per trade with an explosive 15% Take Profit.

Protection: Maximum spread filter set at 35 points to avoid entries in illiquid markets.

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use a demo account before going live.

PRO TIP (The Secret): If you lower your TP to 5% and operate with a manual breakeven and manual trailing stop, you will achieve exceptional and extremely high results. This robot was designed to generate fast capital—real capital—starting with as little as 500. Manage your risk manually once a day; 2 minutes is all this EA needs to deliver surprising numbers. Test it on demo. The price is relatively low compared to what it can generate.

Best regards, AVARUBENUY