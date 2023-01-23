The Yen Scalper is a highly profitable scalping robot that trades the breakout of the last swing high and low.For money management,fixed stoploss and lot size are used.EA will enter entry once at a time,so there is no big equity drawdown.After some profits, Ea will use some amount of the profit for lot size.That will grow account size fast and safe.This EA does not need a lot of money.

Low Risk Account

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1834544

Fast Profit Account

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1845524

Requirements

Pairs Usdjpy Timeframe H1 Minimum deposit 50$ Leverage 1:100 Account type ECN,Zero or low spread Accounts Vps low latency vps

INPUT EXPLANATION

Stoploss in Points : fixed stoploss in points

takeprofit in Points : fixed takeprofit in points

Trailing Stoploss in Points : the distance of the tralling stoploss in points

Trailing stoploss Trigger Points :the amount of points to trigger trailing stoploss

Lot size:fixed lot size

Start Balance : Starting amount of balance.

Lot multiply trigger:minimum profit amount to reinvest

percent of profit to reinvest(1=100%):the percent of the profit to reinvest

max allowed spread :Spread filter for slow markets





if you need to ask about testing issues contact me.





SETTING

Stoploss in Points : 200

takeprofit in Points : 200

Trailing Stoploss in Points : 10

Trailing stoploss Trigger Points : 40

Lot size : you can use 0.32 for 1000$ account

Start Balance :Put your starting amount so Ea will decide how to grow account

Lot multiply trigger : 10 for the 1000$ account or the amount of risk you take

percent of profit to reinvest(1=100%) : 0.1 for big account or 0.2 for small account

max allowed spread: 60





IMPORTANT! The results of this expert depend on the quality of the brokerage conditions provided. Contact me for advice on choosing the right brokers.































