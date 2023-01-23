The Yen Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 January 2023
- Activations: 10
The Yen Scalper is a highly profitable scalping robot that trades the breakout of the last swing high and low.For money management,fixed stoploss and lot size are used.EA will enter entry once at a time,so there is no big equity drawdown.After some profits, Ea will use some amount of the profit for lot size.That will grow account size fast and safe.This EA does not need a lot of money.
Low Risk Account
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1834544
Fast Profit Account
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1845524
Requirements
|Pairs
|Usdjpy
|Timeframe
|H1
|Minimum deposit
|50$
|Leverage
|1:100
|Account type
|ECN,Zero or low spread Accounts
|Vps
|low latency vps
INPUT EXPLANATION
Stoploss in Points : fixed stoploss in points
takeprofit in Points : fixed takeprofit in points
Trailing Stoploss in Points : the distance of the tralling stoploss in points
Trailing stoploss Trigger Points :the amount of points to trigger trailing stoploss
Lot size:fixed lot size
Start Balance : Starting amount of balance.
Lot multiply trigger:minimum profit amount to reinvest
percent of profit to reinvest(1=100%):the percent of the profit to reinvest
max allowed spread :Spread filter for slow markets
if you need to ask about testing issues
contact me.
SETTING
Stoploss in Points : 200
takeprofit in Points : 200
Trailing Stoploss in Points : 10
Trailing stoploss Trigger Points : 40
Lot size : you can use 0.32 for 1000$ account
Start Balance :Put your starting amount so Ea will decide how to grow account
Lot multiply trigger : 10 for the 1000$ account or the amount of risk you take
percent of profit to reinvest(1=100%) : 0.1 for big account or 0.2 for small account
max allowed spread: 60
IMPORTANT!
The results of this expert depend on the quality of the brokerage conditions provided. Contact me for advice on choosing the right brokers.