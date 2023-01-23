The Yen Scalper

The Yen Scalper is a highly profitable scalping robot that trades the breakout of the last swing high and low.For money management,fixed stoploss and lot size are used.EA will enter entry once at a time,so there is no big equity drawdown.After some profits, Ea will use some amount of the profit for lot size.That will grow account size fast and safe.This EA does not need a lot of money.

Low Risk Account

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1834544

Fast Profit Account

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1845524

Requirements

Pairs Usdjpy
Timeframe H1
Minimum deposit   50$
Leverage  1:100
Account type   ECN,Zero or low spread Accounts
Vps   low latency vps

 

INPUT EXPLANATION

Stoploss in Points   : fixed stoploss in points

takeprofit in Points : fixed takeprofit in points

Trailing Stoploss in Points : the distance of the tralling stoploss in points

Trailing stoploss Trigger Points :the amount of points to trigger trailing stoploss

Lot size:fixed lot size

Start Balance : Starting amount of balance.

Lot multiply trigger:minimum profit amount to reinvest 

percent of profit to reinvest(1=100%):the percent of the profit to reinvest

max allowed spread :Spread filter for slow markets


if you need to ask about testing issues

contact me.


SETTING

Stoploss in Points : 200

takeprofit in Points : 200

Trailing Stoploss in Points : 10

Trailing stoploss Trigger Points : 40

Lot size : you can use 0.32  for 1000$ account 

Start Balance :Put your starting amount so Ea will decide how to grow account

Lot multiply trigger :  10 for the 1000$ account or the amount of risk you take

percent of profit to reinvest(1=100%) : 0.1 for big account or 0.2 for small account

max allowed spread: 60    


IMPORTANT!

The results of this expert depend on the quality of the brokerage conditions provided. Contact me for advice on choosing the right brokers. 









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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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