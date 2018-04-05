Ylei SR Pro Trader

Introducing Ylei SR Pro Trader – Your Premier Expert Advisor for Precision Trading with Support, Resistance, and Zigzag Analysis in the MetaTrader 5 Platform!

Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with Ylei SR Pro Trader, an advanced expert advisor meticulously crafted to leverage the power of support and resistance levels alongside the Zigzag indicator. Elevate your trading experience and optimize your profits with a sophisticated tool that seamlessly integrates advanced algorithms with a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.

Key Features:

  1. Enhanced Analysis with Zigzag: Ylei SR Pro Trader incorporates the Zigzag indicator, adding an extra layer of analysis to pinpoint market reversals and trends accurately. Harness the combined strength of support, resistance, and Zigzag to stay ahead of market movements.

  2. Adaptive Strategies: Our EA dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions, ensuring optimal performance in both trending and ranging markets. Experience the flexibility to navigate diverse scenarios while maintaining a disciplined and consistent approach to trading.

  3. Risk Management Excellence: Prioritize capital protection with Ylei SR Pro Trader's robust risk management features. Customize parameters to control risk and safeguard your investments, providing you with the confidence to trade strategically.

  4. Intuitive User Interface: Ylei SR Pro Trader is designed with a user-friendly interface for traders of all levels. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting, our EA delivers a seamless trading experience, allowing you to focus on strategic decision-making.

  5. Comprehensive Backtesting with Zigzag: Validate and optimize your strategies with Ylei SR Pro Trader's comprehensive backtesting capabilities, including the Zigzag indicator. Fine-tune your approach based on historical data to ensure your trading strategies are well-founded.

  6. Dedicated 24/5 Support: Receive unparalleled support from our dedicated team. We are committed to helping you make the most of Ylei SR Pro Trader, addressing any queries or concerns promptly to ensure a smooth and successful trading journey.

Experience the next level of trading with Ylei SR Pro Trader – the EA that transforms your trading approach with support, resistance, and Zigzag analysis. Take charge of your trades, minimize risks, and optimize profits with this indispensable tool for MetaTrader 5.

Note: Trading always involves risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. It is crucial to conduct thorough research and exercise caution when engaging in financial markets.

Input Parameters: It is included in pictures below, but I suggest to explore it more and use it on good pairs like GBPUSD, XAUUSD and other currencies that is good for support and resistance indicator.


The first 2 pictures below shows the good result for XAUUSD in 1H TF. 

and the last 2 pictures is for EURUSD in M20 TF.


SEE COMMENTS FOR SETS

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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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