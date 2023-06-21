Momentum Maverick MT5

5

Trading in the zone philosophy by Mark Douglas is the motto Momentum Maverick uses. Momentum Maverick, a powerful multi-symbol MT5 Expert Advisor designed to capture momentum-based trading opportunities across various forex symbols. Developed over a span of 2+ years, MM incorporates advanced forex market analysis methods and features that went through rigorous testing to ensure a real edge in the markets without overfitting. With its proven track record of maintaining a less than 10% drawdown over 10 years, this EA offers a reliable and consistent trading partner. No Martingale, No Grid, or No Limit Orders and No Tricks, it an actual profitable trading strategy that traded profitably for a long time. No EA marketing jargon like AI, Neurons, etc..

SEE FOR YOURSELF
MyFxBook.com Link: Momentum Maverick

Packed with

  • Prop Firm Challenges and Funded Trading Ready.
  • Invincible StopLoss for combating SL hunters firms/brokers
  • Diversification by Trading Multiple Symbols and TimeFrames simultaneously.
  • You will get multiple set files, ready for trading no further testing is needed.
  • Accurately matching backtest results with live trading results by Bar or tick processing.
  • Events and News release filters.
  • Smart Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop methods based on market key levels.
  • Advance auto risk selector to avoid breaking account trading objective.
  • VaR (Value at Risk) Risk monitoring.
  • Packed with 4 more custom performance metrics for more accurate trading performance. 
  • Designed to run for any Broker or Prop Firm and any Leverage size. 
  • EA is hands-free, ready for funding challenges and live trading no optimization is required. 
  • Tested on 100% accuracy data with real ticks for a span of 10 years using (WFA) walk-forward analysis. 
  • Currently trading funded accounts and doing multiple other challenges.
  • Low resources consumptions and execution time

Trading Parameters:

-       Timeframes: H1, M30
-       Minimum Volume: 0.01
-       Platform: MT5
-       Min Leverage: 1:10
-       Pairs: Multiple (selected by set files)
- Brokers: Any
 Expected drawdown: less than 10% for conservative, 1% to 15% for moderate, and 1 to 20% for aggressive risk settings.

This EA cost 399 USD for now but will rise to 799 USD. Once you buy it be sure to contact us for the set files and other goodies to make your trading life easier as we are full-time traders ourselves. For any questions, suggestions, or problems be sure to reach us as soon as possible, we will be very happy to assist you on anything.


MORE INFO

Prop Firm Challenges and Live Trading:

Momentum Maverick has been passed Forex Prop Firms Challenges and currently doing multiple simultaneously. Has all features a prop trader needs like stopping trading operations when trading objectives are met, adjusting risk amounts in percentage based on the account equity or balance, avoid breaking small rules like an inactive rule or daily drawdown.

Trade Multiple Symbols and TimeFrames:

Momentum Maverick enables you to trade multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously. Take advantage of diverse market opportunities and enhance your portfolio by trading a wide range of instruments with reduced risk of being burned by one symbol, so that when one symbol is having a loss trade other ones are in profit.

Smart Take-Profit Methods:

Momentum Maverick incorporates intelligent algorithms for smart take-profit management. The EA dynamically adjusts take profit levels based on market conditions, allowing you to maximize profits while maintaining risk control.

Smart Percentage-Based Risk Management:

The EA features a smart percentage-based risk management system that allows you to control position sizes based on your risk appetite. Choose between conservative, medium, or aggressive risk management methods to align your risk exposure with your trading preferences.

Portfolio Diversification and Management:

Momentum Maverick is designed to work independently or in conjunction with other EAs, providing portfolio diversification with centralized control. Manage and optimize your entire portfolio efficiently from a single point of control, eliminating setup overheads. 

Custom Performance Criteria:

Evaluate the performance of your trading strategy using custom performance criteria, including Standard Profit Factor, Modified Profit Factor, Compound Annual Growth Rate over Mean Drawdown (CARG/MeanDD), and coefficient of correlation (r). These metrics offer a comprehensive assessment of the profitability, risk-adjusted returns, and correlation of your trading strategy.

Extensive Development and Proven Performance:

Momentum Maverick has undergone rigorous development and testing to ensure a real edge in the markets without overfitting. With a clear growing equity curve over 5 years and a drawdown consistently maintained below 10%, this EA offers a reliable and robust trading solution.

Vigorously Tested Set Files:

Upon purchasing Momentum Maverick, you will receive a collection of rigorously tested set files. These set files are optimized for diversification and provide a variety of tested configurations to help you customize the EA's performance to anticipate the backtest result. Maverick has been backtested using WFA (Walk-Forward Analysis) which is the most accurate way of testing and avoiding overfitting with 100% accuracy premium tick data.

Set Files:

This EA has a lot of functionalities and capabilities, so it is easy to get lost in setup and configuration. You don’t have to figure out any of these settings because the well-tested multiple set files will be provided to you for that purpose.

Performance Testing:

To ensure your confidence in Momentum Maverick, you can test the EA on a demo chart. We are available to answer all your questions and address any doubts you may have during the trading of this EA. But you can’t test the full capability of this EA on the MT5 strategy tester as you will be required to have a news release database and import real tick data with 100% but the MT5 strategy tester doesn’t have those.

Momentum Maverick is a comprehensive and powerful trading tool that leverages momentum-based strategies to optimize your trading performance. With its extensive features, risk management capabilities, and proven performance, this EA equips you with the tools needed to confidently navigate the markets.

4.2 ChangeLogs/Updates

We're excited to announce the release of version 4.2 of our trading robot! This update brings a number of improvements designed to enhance your trading experience and performance.

Key Highlights:

  • Enhanced Accuracy: We've fixed a bug in the trend buffer, which ensures the robot is working with the most accurate trend data.
  • Smarter Volume Analysis: The volume logic has been updated to better interpret market conditions and make informed trading decisions.
  • StopLoss Hunters Beware: The "Invincible StopLoss" feature helps protect your trades from brokers or firms trying to exploit stop-loss orders.
  • Faster Execution: We've improved the robot's execution time, allowing it to react to market changes more swiftly.
  • Efficient Resource Consumption: The logic behind the robot has been rewritten to ensure it operates smoothly even on systems with lower resources.

These updates, combined with the existing features of our trading robot, should help you achieve better trading results.

Reviews 1
Gabriel De Araujo Lobo
1475
Gabriel De Araujo Lobo 2023.08.05 00:53 
 

Very good EA, I will be updating the progress here but it is well developed and has a good assertiveness, it is very possible to pass prop challenges with it, I will be updating.

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Gabriel De Araujo Lobo
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Gabriel De Araujo Lobo 2023.08.05 00:53 
 

Very good EA, I will be updating the progress here but it is well developed and has a good assertiveness, it is very possible to pass prop challenges with it, I will be updating.

Michael Reuben Msidada
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Reply from developer Michael Reuben Msidada 2023.08.14 18:35
Thank you for purchasing the EA, love working with you.
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