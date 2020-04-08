CMF whit ALERT LongProfitFX





This indicator computes Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) which is very useful to identify price trend.

The indicator provides alerts when upper or lower levels (specified by user) are crossed by CMF.

You can decide to receive a standard alert on MT4 and/or a push notification on your Metatrader app.

You can configure the indicator by also specifying:

• CMF periods

• Levels at which the alert is provided





Link Telegram Channel for help settings



