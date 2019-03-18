BinaryPRO

BinaryPRO- is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe signal indicator, created according to the author's algorithm. It produces high-quality and timely trading signals in the form of arrows on any financial assets traded on Meta Trader 4. It is a good alternative to paid signal services. The indicator can be used with any broker (with 4/5-digit quotes). The received trading signals can and should be used when trading binary options and cryptocurrency.


Advantages of BinaryPRO:

  • accurately shows the direction and level of entry
  • Do not redraw - iron warranty, works on closing candles.
  • does not lag. The speed and quality of the issuance of the trading signal at times overtakes its competitors
  • very simple and easy to use: just a couple of seconds are enough to make a decision


Technical support


Skype: prooption
Telegram: @russiafx
Email: investpro2014@yandex.ru

Use indicator

The indicator is recommended to use:

a) together with our trading strategy. Download the archive, with the rules of trade and ready-made template for MT4, in English. This option is also available for demo clients who want to test our indicator! Before running the test, put a tick in the "Visualization" line, after opening the chart, put our ready-made template.

b) in conjunction with your strategy

The indicator can be used separately, but it is highly undesirable. If used separately, the best results are shown on H4-W timeframes. Caution must be exercised on M30- H1 timeframes. Separate use on timeframes M1-M15, without filtering incoming signals, is not recommended. To filter the trading signals, we use a fan of moving averages (MA). Download the customized template from the link above.

c) it is very desirable to use an order (trade) in operation, and skip the remaining signals until the current transaction is closed.


Indicator Parameters


offset: this parameter shows the distance from the price!

Recommended values ​​for 5 digits:


M1-5

M5-7

M15-11

M30- 33

H1-40

H4-150

D- 200

W-300

M- 400

All these values ​​are chosen experimentally, for exotic currency pairs and for a contract for difference (CFD), you must set it yourself. All templates for MT4 are configured to work only currency pairs!


alert is a popup hint about the trading signal on the current chart. True value — yes; false — no.

sound is a sound prompt about a trading signal. You can also enable or disable, at your discretion.

draw_limit- is responsible for the number of arrows on the chart.



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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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RS 24 Titanium
Ilgiz Kamaev
4 (1)
Indicators
Indicator RS 24 Titanium is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe signal indicator created by the author's algorithm. Designed to quickly assess the trend (the mood of market participants) on all timeframes simultaneously, for a specific financial instrument. RS 24 Titanium scans readings from all timeframes for one financial asset and displays data in the form of a visual table. The indicator can be used with any broker (with 4/5-digit quotes). The received trading signals can and should be used
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