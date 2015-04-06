BstMACD
- Experts
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The BstMACD expert system works using the MACD indicator and sharp tick movements. Works with a deposit of $ 100! The method of trading scalping trend. With an acceptable level of spread, the bot passes any historical period on any currency pair. There is no point in testing at opening prices, either checkpoints or all tics. It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread; entry into the market will occur only when the spread is lower than the level specified in the settings.
Settings:
- Spread - Limits the spread (in which you can still enter the market).
- Lot - Sets the lot size to enter the market (priority is higher than that of the Risk field).
- Risk - Calculates the lot depending on the deposit.
- OrderLimit - Limit the number of orders.
- TakeProfitVirtual - Minimum profit that can be closed by a signal (in% of the deposit).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit.
- StopLoss - Stop Loss.
- FastMacd, SlowMacd, SignalMacd - settings for the MACD trend indicator!