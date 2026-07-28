Zain Gold Scalping MT4 V5

  • Indicators
  • Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
    Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed

    Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed

    • Software Engineer at  Software Developer
    • Egypt
    • 108
    Professional MQL5 Developer and Algorithmic Trader with extensive experience in creating high-performance technical indicators and custom trading tools for MetaTrader 5. Dedicated to delivering robust, non-repaint solutions and robust analytical resources for traders worldwide.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
# Zain Gold Scalping MT4 - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator

**Zain Gold Scalping MT4** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious metals or trading major currency pairs, this tool enhances your workflow with clear and precise insights.

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### 🚀 Optimized for All Timeframes and Major Markets

Flexibility is a key element of modern technical analysis. **Zain Gold Scalping MT4** is adaptable to various trading environments:

* **Comprehensive Timeframe Compatibility:** Fully optimized to run seamlessly across all timeframes, from fast-moving charts like M1 and M5 to M15, M30, H1, and higher structured timeframes.
* **Dedicated Accuracy for Gold (XAUUSD) Trading:** Specifically designed to handle the unique liquidity phases and rapid price movements of gold trading, minimizing false breakouts during high-impact news events.
* **Ready for Major Currency Pairs and Indices:** Provides robust analytical tracking across major and minor currency pairs, ensuring consistent performance across multiple assets.

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### 🌟 Key Architectural Features

* **Advanced Dual-Engine Filtering:** Combines two independent computational layers in an optimized multi-buffer output to effectively isolate high-probability entry and exit zones.
* **100% Non-Repainting Technology:** All calculations and visual indicators are precisely linked to confirmed candles, ensuring complete historical stability during backtesting and live chart analysis.
* **Native MQL4 Performance:** Developed using clean, optimized native MQL4 code with **no external dependencies on DLL libraries**, ensuring instant loading and full compliance with automated platform security standards.

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### 📊 Integrated On-Screen Interactive Dashboard

Monitor price action without cluttering your workspace. The integrated professional dashboard displays real-time analytical metrics directly on the chart:

* **Multi-Timeframe Trend Monitoring:** Real-time tracking of trend momentum across multiple chart timeframes.
* **Market Volatility & Session Tracker:** Automated volatility assessments along with global trading session indicators (London, New York, Tokyo).
* **Visual Signal Strength Indicator:** Dynamic signal strength rating bars allow you to gauge current market momentum at a glance.
* **Market Performance Indicator:** Real-time spread monitoring, countdown timers for bar closures, and a log of the most recent signals.

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### 🔔 Comprehensive Multi-Channel Alert System

Never miss a significant market opportunity again. The indicator features a wide range of notifications designed to keep you informed wherever you are:

* **MetaTrader Instant Notifications:** Instant alerts delivered directly to your smartphone or tablet via push notifications.
* **Audio Alerts & Pop-ups:** Clear pop-ups on the trading platform, accompanied by customizable audio alerts.
* **Email Alerts:** Automatic alert logs are sent directly to your pre-configured email address.
* **Local Event Logging:** Detailed execution logs are automatically recorded in local files for advanced session review.

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### ⚙️ Technical Specifications and Recommendations

* **Platform:** MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
* **Supported Assets:** Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, indices, and commodities.
* **Timeframes:** All timeframes (from 1 minute to 1 month).
* **Customization:** Fully customizable input parameters to suit your personal trading style and visual preferences.

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> **Risk Disclaimer:** Trading in financial markets, including Forex and gold, involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always adhere to strict risk management and thoroughly test indicators on a demo account before using them in live trading.
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
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Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
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