Adaptive spread Scalper

2.33

Due to the small number of orders, the rental price has been significantly reduced for everyone to experience.

The newly added TDS dynamic backtest report that is closest to the real environment is displayed for 8 years, which proves the long-term effectiveness of the strategy. Moreover, the design and development only use the data of the latest year for design, and it has not been carried out for a long time optimization, combined with signal performance can prove that the EA has no fitted stinking. In summary, ASS is an EA that can continue to make long-term profits.Please see the 5th picture or the 2nd floor of the comment area.

As mentioned in the name, night scalp EA, the most powerful is the adaptive spread ability: small spreads more than single profit more, large spreads less single less less profit, spread size affects single amount, the impact on accuracy is relatively small. The spreads at night will increase, so many scalp EA backtests and actual discs vary greatly. The spread expansion killed most of the night scalp EA, because they were passively coping with the spread spread, so they all lost. Only ASS EA used the active method to cope with the spread expansion, which can adapt well to the spread expansion.

The picture has 99.9% quality backtest at different spreads when the other conditions are the same. I use the IC platform, the average spread of EURUSD is 3, and the back-test spreads are 3, 10, 20, 30 respectively. It can be seen that even if the spread is expanded by 10 times, it can still be profitable! The picture is fixed with 0.1 lots. The specific fund management is determined by personal risk preference. Please set it yourself.

Multi-currency LIVE signal

https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/528934

（AUDCAD，USDCAD，EURCAD，EURUSD，EURAUD，EURCHF，EURNZD，USDSGD）The retracement at the beginning of the signal is because there is a BUG with repeated billing and loss. The current version has been fixed. The actual performance should start from that wave of damage, so the retracement is actually very small.Why don't I remake a beautiful signal after the bug is fixed? Because I want you to see the progress and potential of EA.The GBP performed poorly, so delete them all.

IC platform: https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=7149

In addition to the above advantages, the EA stop loss is still very small, compared to other EA  big stop loss, ASS stop loss is only 10-30 Pips, most currency pairs 15 Pips is enough. There is no need to optimize the logic parameters. It is only necessary to adjust the maximum spread and stop loss according to the spread of different currency pairs. A set of logic parameters common to all currency pairs - the lateral proof of the superiority and validity of EA logic, not those over-fitting The EA is comparable.

The disadvantage of this EA is that if there are too many currencies in the same series, the same loss may occur. For example, the loss of the signal at the beginning of the signal is due to the sudden large fluctuation of the pound on the day. Currency pair. This is not the initial version. It has been improved several times during the signal test. Now this probability has dropped a lot. GBPNZD was continuously damaged that day. The current version does not have a continuous currency pair damage. So the actual retracement will be much lower than the signal.

The default parameters are for EURUSD  M5. 

V2.2 setting parameters are on the 13th floor of the comment area   Suitable for ECN accounts


Time：Server time, default GMT + 2 

Orders_count： Maximum simultaneous positions

SL 15-30

TP 30

Dynamic_close：Whether to close the position intelligently

Risk： The dynamic lot risk value is determined by the account equity and stop loss. The larger the stop loss, the smaller the number of open lots.

Upper_lot_R：The upper limit of the dynamic lot, no matter how big RISK is set, the number of lots per order will not exceed this value. If you want a fixed number of lots, you can set a larger RISK, and then fill in the fixed number of lots you want.

Multiply_Lot_Mode：Whether to use Martin mode

Initial_Lot： base lot

Multiply_on_loss： multiples of the next lot after loss


Add_lots_on_loss;：how many lots to increase in the next order after a loss

Reset_profits： reset lots after profit a few orders


Upper_lot_M： Upper limit of M lot





Reviews 6
Fajar Alam
1953
Fajar Alam 2019.08.12 18:36 
 

This EA is good..I do a lot of backtest (using TDS 2) spread 50-70 points (5-7 pips), comission $8 RT, This EA still survive and have good result.

I dont use author setting, Each pairs have each SL setting.

Im night trader too, watchout for night spread it could be 5-10x from normal spread. Confident trying to test on real

NB : This EA have Cons, since this EA trading time at specifique time, This EA need this feature :

''Auto GMT:true/false''

''Manual GMT shift (if Auto GMT false) : x''

Calculate DST : Yes/No''

Server time at each broker is different. For now I do it manualy

I need Wupeng Xu (Author) can add this feature ASAP

Will Update review later

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sabseal
436
sabseal 2023.11.30 15:06 
 

in the Test it made at least one trade every 2-3 days. I ran it with GBPUSD, USDCAD, and EURGBP for three consecutive weeks. it made zero ( 0 ) trades.

Kratoner
872
Kratoner 2020.04.30 20:13 
 

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84829645
361
84829645 2019.12.13 02:26 
 

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g0079
341
g0079 2019.11.16 04:38 
 

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Hangbo Zhu
417
Hangbo Zhu 2019.10.31 13:35 
 

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Fajar Alam
1953
Fajar Alam 2019.08.12 18:36 
 

This EA is good..I do a lot of backtest (using TDS 2) spread 50-70 points (5-7 pips), comission $8 RT, This EA still survive and have good result.

I dont use author setting, Each pairs have each SL setting.

Im night trader too, watchout for night spread it could be 5-10x from normal spread. Confident trying to test on real

NB : This EA have Cons, since this EA trading time at specifique time, This EA need this feature :

''Auto GMT:true/false''

''Manual GMT shift (if Auto GMT false) : x''

Calculate DST : Yes/No''

Server time at each broker is different. For now I do it manualy

I need Wupeng Xu (Author) can add this feature ASAP

Will Update review later

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