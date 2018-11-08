All Day Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor that has two methods of fund management, based on secret algorithms and RSI filtering for all-day short-term, ultra-short-line trading – depending on the parameter settings to determine which style. There are many nighttime scalp EAs in the market, but not much in the whole day. Using this EA with other night scalp can enrich your strategy and increase your capital utilization so that your funds are not idle during the day. The figure is a backtest in the most recent year.

Characteristics



Please download the correct parameters in the comments for backtesting and making money. (SET1 is a balance between risk and profit, the author's favorite; SET2 is a high accuracy setting, many people prefer the trading method, but the stop loss is relatively large. Both are EURUSD_M5)

The new 1.30 version with specially crafted parameters has a lower DD and a smoother profit curve.

No Martin strategy, no hedging strategy, will not lead to a burst.

You can trade multiple currencies to share the risk of loss, you need to explore the parameter settings yourself.

All orders have a stop loss.

Flexible and intelligent risk management system.

Advanced entry and exit strategy algorithm.

Not an Asian scalp, don't worry about the spread of the spread.

It's best to use a low spread + low commission + high quality executive broker, which will significantly increase profits, such as ICMarkets, which is the IC's discount account opening link: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=7149

parameter



Comment-order note

MAGIC - Order Magic Number, used to identify orders to distinguish them from orders placed under other EAs

Slippage - Maximum Allowable Price Slippage (PIPS)

MaxSpread - Maximum Allowable Spread (PIPS) for Open Positions

Mm-automated fund management

Risk-automated fund management factor

Lots-fixed one-handed number

Takeprofit-Pension Point (PIPS)

Stoploss-stop loss (PIPS)

MAXtrades - Maximum number of open positions at the same time

RSI_period-RSI cycle

Overbought-RSI indicator overbought value, the smaller the value, the more single (recommended 68)

Oversold-RSI indicator oversold value, the greater the value, the more single (recommended 32)

use_MA_close- whether to use the moving average intelligent closing function

MA_period-mean period

Timeout_function - Whether to use the time limit closing function

Timeout-time limit closing time (minutes)

start_hour-EA run start hour

start_minute-EA runs start minutes

end_hour-EA running end hour

end_minute-EA runs end minutes

WinterGMTshift-Server Winter Time (set by your broker)

SummerGMTshift-Server Summer Time (set by your broker)

NY_SummerTime - Is New York Daylight Saving Time (as set by your broker)

The trailing stop function can only be turned on. Can't open at the same time.0 means closed.

The mobile stop loss can only be selected one by one, and cannot be turned on at the same time. Set to 0 to turn off.

Trailing_start-start stop loss point (Point)

Trailing_stop-following points (Point)

Trailing_step-following step (Point)

Unidirectional_overall_trailing_start - the starting point (Point) of all orders in the same direction

Unidirectional_overall_trailing_stop-following points (Point)

Unidirectional_overall_trailing_step-following step (Point)

recommend



If you don't know what you are doing, then it's best to use EA as described.

Use risk sharing with other EAs, pay attention to setting different magic numbers.

Be patient, don't panic if you break the damage, this is not Martin EA, damage is inevitable.