All Day Scalper

4

All Day Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor that has two methods of fund management, based on secret algorithms and RSI filtering for all-day short-term, ultra-short-line trading – depending on the parameter settings to determine which style. There are many nighttime scalp EAs in the market, but not much in the whole day. Using this EA with other night scalp can enrich your strategy and increase your capital utilization so that your funds are not idle during the day. The figure is a backtest in the most recent year.

Characteristics

Please download the correct parameters in the comments for backtesting and making money. (SET1 is a balance between risk and profit, the author's favorite; SET2 is a high accuracy setting, many people prefer the trading method, but the stop loss is relatively large. Both are EURUSD_M5)

The new 1.30 version with specially crafted parameters has a lower DD and a smoother profit curve.

No Martin strategy, no hedging strategy, will not lead to a burst.

You can trade multiple currencies to share the risk of loss, you need to explore the parameter settings yourself.

All orders have a stop loss.

Flexible and intelligent risk management system.

Advanced entry and exit strategy algorithm.

Not an Asian scalp, don't worry about the spread of the spread.

It's best to use a low spread + low commission + high quality executive broker, which will significantly increase profits, such as ICMarkets, which is the IC's discount account opening link: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=7149

parameter

Comment-order note

MAGIC - Order Magic Number, used to identify orders to distinguish them from orders placed under other EAs

Slippage - Maximum Allowable Price Slippage (PIPS)

MaxSpread - Maximum Allowable Spread (PIPS) for Open Positions

Mm-automated fund management

Risk-automated fund management factor

Lots-fixed one-handed number

Takeprofit-Pension Point (PIPS)

Stoploss-stop loss (PIPS)

MAXtrades - Maximum number of open positions at the same time

RSI_period-RSI cycle

Overbought-RSI indicator overbought value, the smaller the value, the more single (recommended 68)

Oversold-RSI indicator oversold value, the greater the value, the more single (recommended 32)

use_MA_close- whether to use the moving average intelligent closing function

MA_period-mean period

Timeout_function - Whether to use the time limit closing function

Timeout-time limit closing time (minutes)

start_hour-EA run start hour

start_minute-EA runs start minutes

end_hour-EA running end hour

end_minute-EA runs end minutes

WinterGMTshift-Server Winter Time (set by your broker)

SummerGMTshift-Server Summer Time (set by your broker)

NY_SummerTime - Is New York Daylight Saving Time (as set by your broker)

The trailing stop function can only be turned on. Can't open at the same time.0 means closed.

The mobile stop loss can only be selected one by one, and cannot be turned on at the same time. Set to 0 to turn off.

Trailing_start-start stop loss point (Point)

Trailing_stop-following points (Point)

Trailing_step-following step (Point)

Unidirectional_overall_trailing_start - the starting point (Point) of all orders in the same direction

Unidirectional_overall_trailing_stop-following points (Point)

Unidirectional_overall_trailing_step-following step (Point)

recommend

If you don't know what you are doing, then it's best to use EA as described.

Use risk sharing with other EAs, pay attention to setting different magic numbers.

Be patient, don't panic if you break the damage, this is not Martin EA, damage is inevitable.

Reviews 3
RomanKurz
127
RomanKurz 2018.11.19 20:42 
 

I am giving this EA a for star rating mainly caused by the very good and active support from the developer.

Backtest with 99% tickstory historical data confirms shown performance.

Will do an update once i have sufficiant proof on real account

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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Mini Martinel
Xu Wu Peng
5 (1)
Experts
Mini Martinel is a Martingale EA. Its biggest feature is that it can run well for $100 , even $50, and it is not limited to one currency pair. Multiple currency pairs can be used . I personally think that Martin EA is a high-risk gambling behavior, so I hope to participate with the least amount of money, but everyone knows that Martin's theoretical basis is to have unlimited money, so this EA may lose money. Of course, I have limited the amount of loss to it. Under the low-risk mode, the $50 sto
Adaptive spread Scalper
Xu Wu Peng
2.33 (3)
Experts
Due to the small number of orders, the rental price has been significantly reduced for everyone to experience. The newly added TDS dynamic backtest report that is closest to the real environment is displayed for 8 years, which proves the long-term effectiveness of the strategy. Moreover, the design and development only use the data of the latest year for design, and it has not been carried out for a long time optimization, combined with signal performance can prove that the EA has no fitted sti
Corrected Trend Step
Xu Wu Peng
Indicators
无重绘、无滞后。 修正趋势步长 (CTS) 是由 A. Uhl 设计的一种快速自适应移动平均线，旨在作为交易中的响应指标，通常与速度较慢的修正移动平均线 (CMA) 结合使用，构建交叉系统。它能够适应市场波动，从而减少横盘整理或区间震荡行情中的虚假信号。 修正趋势步长的关键特性包括： 目的：旨在通过调整以适应当前价格走势，从而改进传统的移动平均线。 方法：基于指数平均，它最大限度地减少了传统平均线在非趋势市场中产生虚假交叉的问题。 功能：它被设计为完整交叉系统中的“快速”自适应组件。 • 更贴近价格 • 更适合作为 快线 • 在趋势中反应迅速 • 在震荡中自动“钝化” InpLength (14) : 计算方差的周期，默认100。与 CMA 配合使用时常用相同周期或更短周期 InpMult (1.0) : 乘数，通常保持1.0 InpPrice (PRICE_CLOSE) : 应用价格类型，可选择收盘价、开盘价、高低点等
SMTM MartinBB Genuine
Xu Wu Peng
Experts
一个奇葩的马丁类策略，带止损，事实上也可以理解为分步趋势策略。有很多可供自定义的参数，可以自由调整出自己能接受的参数。提供一些我自己调整的参数设置文件以供参考，我使用这些参数已经在模拟盘实验了几个月了，所以策略适应性还不错，至少我提供的参数应该没有过度拟合。提供模拟盘观摩信息——注意不要直接跟单，因为作者懒得维护模拟盘，说不定啥时候VPS死机了，而作者都不知道，从而导致EA无法执行正确的操作，所以观摩账户仅供欣赏。 Login：9999673415 Investor：+oMz5xBh MetaQuotes-Demo 务必注意：每一张图表都使用不同的魔术号，且间隔至少2，因为每一张图表要占用两个魔术号。比如可以这样设置：EURUSD=1000，EURGBP=1002，AUDCAD=1004…… 信号所用参数设置文件： https://c.mql5.com/31/1142/Presets.zip
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Farooq Majoka
1817
Farooq Majoka 2018.11.29 02:27 
 

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Tom Smith
301
Tom Smith 2018.11.23 00:08 
 

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RomanKurz
127
RomanKurz 2018.11.19 20:42 
 

I am giving this EA a for star rating mainly caused by the very good and active support from the developer.

Backtest with 99% tickstory historical data confirms shown performance.

Will do an update once i have sufficiant proof on real account

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