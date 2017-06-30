Double Harmonic Volatility Indicator MT5

5

Introduction to Double Harmonic Volatility Indicator

Use of the Fibonacci analysis for financial trading can nearly go back to 85 years from today since the birth of Elliott Wave Theory by R. N. Elliott. Until now, traders use the Fibonacci analysis to identify the patterns in the price series. Yet, we could not find any one attempted to use Fibonacci analysis for the Volatility. Harmonic Volatility Indicator was the first technical analysis applying the Fibonacci analysis to the financial Volatility. Originally, Harmonic Volatility Indicator was developed to overcome the limitation and the weakness of Gann’s Angle, also known as Gann’s Fan. We have demonstrated that Harmonic Volatility Indicator can be applied in a similar manner to Gann’s Angle (or Gann’s Fan) to your chart. At the same time, since the volatility is very important information for traders, Harmonic Volatility Indicator can bring many other benefits to traders too. One might use Harmonic Volatility indicator like the market profile to spot trend reversal point. More importantly, Harmonic Volatility Indicator can be well incorporated to your existing technical analysis to improve your trading. It is also very effective in spotting mature trend in its end phase. Bringing the Harmonic Volatility indicator further in its application level, Double Harmonic Volatility Indicator applies two Harmonic Volatility indicator in the significant peak and trough in your chart in the automatic manner. You can use this tool to identify the significant support resistance levels, trend reversal point and trend strength. To maximize your trading efficiency, we have added many automated features for your convenience.


How to Use

Double Harmonic Volatility indicator can be run in more than four different mode.

  1. Double Harmonic Volatility mode – this mode uses two Harmonic Volatility indicator in the significant peak and trough.
  2. Daily Harmonic Volatility mode – this mode apply Harmonic Volatility indicator to daily open price.
  3. Weekly Harmonic Volatility mode – this mode apply Harmonic Volatility indicator to weekly open price.
  4. Monthly Harmonic Volatility mode – this mode apply Harmonic Volatility indicator to monthly open price.
  5. Beside above four modes, you can combine daily and weekly Harmonic Volatility indicator or weekly and monthly Harmonic Volatility indicator. If you want, you can combine daily, weekly and monthly harmonic volatility indicator at the same time.


Important User Inputs

There are four important inputs to change the mode of this indicator.

  • Use Double Harmonic Volatility- Set this input to true to run the indicator in double Harmonic Volatility mode. If you set this input to false, then indicator will run in to either daily, weekly or monthly Harmonic Volatility Mode.
  • Use Daily Harmonic Volatility – This input is only active if the Use Double Harmonic Volatility is set to false.
  • Use Weekly Harmonic Volatility - This input is only active if the Use Double Harmonic Volatility is set to false.
  • Use Monthly Harmonic Volatility - This input is only active if the Use Double Harmonic Volatility is set to false.

Note that most of time you can use the default setting for the other inputs.


Trading Principle

Most of average traders are trading without having the full picture of the market volatility. Double Harmonic Volatility Indicator can offer you more systematic picture towards the current market state. In spite of the fact that Harmonic Volatility indicator can bring you the many benefits for your trading, you will still need knowledge and discipline for your successful trading. This is not the bulletproof trading system.



Trading Strategy Guide

You can find the detaild trading strategy guide about how to use volatility indicator from the link below. We recommend to read this article before using this volatiltiy indicator for your trading.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750389



Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.


Reviews 2
Devonish
3278
Devonish 2019.04.22 20:12 
 

I like it :)

Update: Jan 2022 - I find it hard to believe I'm the only person to have given this indicator a positive review.

It really is good and works well in combination with other indicators.

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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
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Xin You Lin
Indicators
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5 (4)
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5 (1)
Indicators
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Young Ho Seo
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4.8 (5)
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Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicators
Introduction to Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner The present state of Forex market can go through many different possible price paths to reach its future destination. Future is dynamic. Therefore, planning your trade with possible future scenario is an important step for your success. To meet such a powerful concept, we introduce the Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner, the first predictive Harmonic Pattern Tool in the world among its kind. Main Features Predicting future patterns for scenario
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Young Ho Seo
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Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Introduction to Support Resistance Indicator Support and Resistance are the important price levels to watch out during intraday market. These price levels are often tested before development of new trend or often stop the existing trend causing trend reversal at this point. Highly precise support and resistance are indispensable for experienced traders. Many typical trading strategies like breakout or trend reversal can be played well around these support and resistance levels. The Precision Sup
Market Activity Index MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (1)
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This innovative technical indicator was created to detect quiet market period before the beginning of the high volatile market. Like many good technical indicators, this Market Activity Index is very stable and it is widely applicable to many financial and non financial instruments without too much restriction. The Market Activity Index can be used best to visualize the alternating form of low and high volatile market. It is very useful tool to pick up the quiet market but ironically this is the
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
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TAO TRADE
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TAO TRADE 2022.02.20 00:30 
 

Is there a video that I can learn how to use the indicator? I cant find it. The other thing is that is not working in my meta trader. The lines wont appear for me. Does it work in a especific time frame? Does it work for all futures?

Young Ho Seo
99910
Reply from developer Young Ho Seo 2022.02.20 09:54
You can read this free ebook for Harmonic Volatility Indicator: https://algotrading-investment.com/2017/05/12/harmonic-volatility-indicator/ Or You can Read this free article: https://algotrading-investment.com/2020/07/28/harmonic-volatility-indicator-and-movable-harmonic-volatility-indicator/ or You can read this entire ebook from amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071Z4FC8H
Devonish
3278
Devonish 2019.04.22 20:12 
 

I like it :)

Update: Jan 2022 - I find it hard to believe I'm the only person to have given this indicator a positive review.

It really is good and works well in combination with other indicators.

Reply to review