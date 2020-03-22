Indicator Z Average Daily Reversal Times

Gives the average times of the High of The Day and Low of The Day + the ADR over 2 different look back periods. Every day there is a High of the Day and a Low of the Day, and the distance between them is the ADR (Average Daily Range). If you are trading reversals at the first High/Low of the Day for high Reward:Risk trading, it’s useful to know the Morning Reversal time. If you are trading the End of Day Reversal back into the range after the ADR has been hit at the opposing High/Low of the Day, its useful to know the Afternoon Reversal time.

FINDING THE HIGH & LOW OF THE DAY

Different markets move at different times, and this indicator tells you the average daily reversal times over 2 look back periods for any market. You can compare a longer range average (e.g. 30 - 100 days) against a shorter range average (e.g. 10 - 15 days). The longer & shorter range averages are often remarkably similar, which shows just how regular and predictable the markets can be if you have the right tools to measure it.

A GREAT CONFIRMATION TOOL FOR TRADING REVERSALS AT THE HIGH or LOW OF THE DAY

Trade Daily Reversals at the High or Low of The Day if they occur within an acceptable proximity to the average reversal times.

CONFIRMATION FOR TREND TRADING

Avoid trend continuation trades if the Morning Reversal or Afternoon Reversal time is soon approaching.

However, if for example a trend continuation setup occurs 3 hours after the Morning Reversal time, you can be confident the current trend is likely to be the main directional move of the day, which allows you to remain in the trade until the ADR is hit, maximizing the profit from your trade.

HELPS PLAN YOUR TRADING DAY

The average reversal times for these 3 different markets using a 100 day look back period, show that these markets need to be traded at very different times to catch the big daily reversals that deliver maximum pips, and to avoid taking low volatility trades at the wrong times:

AUDUSD

·        Morning High/Low of Day = 03.00 GMT / 21.00 EST

·        Afternoon High/Low of Day = 14.45 GMT / 08.45 EST

EURUSD

·        Morning High/Low = 09.15 GMT / 03.15 EST

·        Afternoon High/Low = 18.10 GMT / 12.10 EST

WTI Oil

·        Morning High/Low = 15.15 GMT / 09.15 EST

·        Afternoon High/Low = 20.10 GMT / 14.10 EST

HELPS YOU PLAN YOUR EXITS

This indicator also helps you exit the daily trend with the majority of your profits intact.

In addition to the reversal times, it also includes ADR (Average Daily Range) information for 2 different look back periods, which tells you the total price movement in MT4 Points you can expect between the High and Low of the Day (we recommend using default ADR10 and ADR5 periods). Use this information to set your TP targets safely within the ADR, or set price and time alerts. Whichever occurs first (ADR hit or Afternoon Reversal time approaching), start watching the price action for signs of reversal, and be ready to exit your trade with maximum profits intact.

SPECIAL FEATURE – FILTER YOUR HISTORICAL SEARCH RANGES

You can also filter the time ranges used by the indicator to search for the historical reversal times. Historical reversal data that does not fall within the specified time ranges will not be included in the average calculation. This allows you to get a tighter search result that excludes irrelevant or unnecessary data that might skew the average times.

For example, the default settings exclude the first and last hour of each day to avoid including in the average results any days within the look back period that trended all day, yielding no trade-able reversals. If you are not trading during the first and last hour of the day, you don't need to include these extreme times in your average reversal times. Furthermore, once you know the approximate AM and PM reversal times for each market, you can filter the search ranges even further (e.g. AM Search Range = 01.00 - 13.00 / PM Search Range = 13.00 - 21.00)

ALL TIMES ARE MT4 SERVER TIME

INPUT SETTINGS

  •         Look Back Period 1: The no. of days of historical data used to calculate the average reversal times
  •         Look Back Period 2: A second shorter look back period
  •         ADR Period 1: No. of days for the longer period ADR
  •         ADR Period 2: No. of days for the shorter period ADR
  •         Period 1 Search Range Filters: Filter AM and PM search ranges between 00.00 – 23.59
  •         Period 2 Search Range Filters: Filter AM and PM search ranges between 00.00 – 23.59




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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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