Dashboard Multi Indicator

The indicator shows a matrix of indicators in multiple time frames with a total sum.





The product offers an excellent way to visualize several indicators at the same time, without the need to include them within the graph, allowing you to visualize the price movement in a more efficient way.





The properties of the standard indicators can be changed through the indicator entries. The standard indicators that are displayed by default are: ADX, CCI, market price up / down the moving average (MA), moving average cross (MAX), MACD, Momentum (MOM), OsMA, RSI, parabolic SAR , William's percentage range (WPR).