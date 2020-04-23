BO Trade Simulator

BO Trade Simulator is an excellent indicator that will allow us to test our Binary Options strategies correctly and at the desired time.

The Indicator allows you to put amount, expiration time and percentage of profit, everything a Binary Options trader needs without the need to test with demo accounts in different brokers since you will be able to do everything from your Metatrader 4 platform.

Its use is designed to be simple and practical, from the options you can indicate the desired parameters and then from the graph you can modify the expiration time.

Ideal indicator to be able to fit your strategy on the same graph.
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