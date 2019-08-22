Martin Grid Trend Trader
- Experts
-
- Version: 8.21
- Updated: 22 August 2019
- Activations: 5
EA trades using the method of "topping up". If the quote went "not there", additional orders are opened in the direction of the trend.
How to start:
We choose timeframes that are comfortable for trading (set in the settings): global and smaller. <br>
The first trade in each direction is opened with a starting lot, then the multiplication factor is applied. <br>
If the entire series of orders is closed by take profit, again we start with the starting lot ... <br>
Rules for each direction, separately for buy and sell orders ...