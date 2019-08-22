Martin Grid Trend Trader

EA trades using the method of "topping up". If the quote went "not there", additional orders are opened in the direction of the trend.





How to start:





We choose timeframes that are comfortable for trading (set in the settings): global and smaller. <br>





The first trade in each direction is opened with a starting lot, then the multiplication factor is applied. <br>





If the entire series of orders is closed by take profit, again we start with the starting lot ... <br>





Rules for each direction, separately for buy and sell orders ...