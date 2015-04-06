Martin Trend Trader

EA works by trend with elements of the Martingale strategy.

Select timeframes that are comfortable for trading (set in the settings): global and smaller.

For example, we analyze the main trend by D1, and the signal for trade on M15 ...

The first order in each direction is opened with a starting lot, then the multiplication factor is applied (set in the settings).

If the last order is closed by take profit, again we start with the starting lot ...

Rules for each direction, separately for buy and sell orders ...