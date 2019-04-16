Volume Scanner
- Utilities
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Anthony GarotMy personal website has various trading products—most are free.
https://www.garot.com/trading/
I've started an MQL5 tutorial to build a working strategy using MT5 from scratch.
- Version: 1.0
This Utility tells you the volatility of any symbol for any of the major time frames.
As trades occur, the volume increases for each period. When each period ends, the bucket is reset to 0.
Volumes are sorted from largest to smallest within each shown period.
Click any symbol to highlight that symbol in all period columns.
Volume information is specific to transactions placed at your broker.
To test in the Tester, set the following:
EURUSD,M1,1 minute OHLC
2018.01.01 to 2018.01.02 (a day’s worth is enough to see how it works)
Takes a long time to load the history cache