Volume Scanner

This Utility tells you the volatility of any symbol for any of the major time frames.

As trades occur, the volume increases for each period. When each period ends, the bucket is reset to 0.

Volumes are sorted from largest to smallest within each shown period.

Click any symbol to highlight that symbol in all period columns.

Volume information is specific to transactions placed at your broker.

To test in the Tester, set the following:

  • EURUSD,M1,1 minute OHLC

  • 2018.01.01 to 2018.01.02 (a day’s worth is enough to see how it works)

  • Takes a long time to load the history cache

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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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BBTrend is a relatively new indicator developed by John Bollinger to work with Bollinger Bands. It is one of only a few indicators that can signal both strength and direction making it a very valuable tool for traders. Calculations The calculations are fairly simple. The default periods of 20 and 50 are shown, but these can be changed through the parameters. Lower = MathAbs(lowerBB(20) - lowerBB(50)) Upper = MathAbs(upperBB(20) - upperBB(50)) BBTrend = (lower - upper) / middleBB(20) Interpret
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This indicator shows the narrowest bar within the past seven bars, which is known as NR7 in the literature. It will also show the NR4 bar. The range is variable; thus, you can show any two ranges, e.g. NR7/NR4, NR11/NR6, etc. For the description of this indicator, I will continue to use the default of seven (7) and four (4). If an NR7 bar also happens to be an Inside Bar, it gives a stronger signal. Thus NR7IB are denoted in another color. Sometimes this is known as NR7ID (for Inside Day). I kep
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