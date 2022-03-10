KT London Breakout MT5

First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day.

KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty.





It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can experiment with other pairs, but it is not advisable to use a different time frame.



Backtesting

