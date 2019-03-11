AIS Dynamic Geometric Filter MT5

This indicator is a sequential hybrid filter based on a combination of median and moving average properties.





Using the median allows filtering out abnormal outliers and random impulses in the values ​​of the price series. At the same time, the median filter does not act on the trend in price movement, leaving it unchanged.

Since the median filter is non-linear, averaging using a simple moving average is used to smooth its values. This approach allows us to more accurately identify not only the trend, but also the periodic component in the price movement. In addition, it increases the indicator's sensitivity to price changes and reduces the delay between the price series and the indicator readings. Due to this, the indicator can fairly accurately warn about the beginning of a new trend, and about the end of the old trend.





You can adjust the depth of the filter and its sensitivity using the FL parameter. Its allowable value is from 0 to 63. At the same time, 2 * FL + 1 bars are used to calculate the indicator values. Thus, the larger the FL value, the stronger the trend of the price chart will be displayed by the indicator.