Big Figure Indicator MT5
- Indicators
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Vonjinirina Alfred RandrianiainaHi, i am Randrianiaina Vonjinirina Alfred
- MQL4 Developer
- MQL5 Developer
- Independent Trader
Email : vonjydev@gmail.com
vonjyalfred02@gmail.com
Visit my store to check all my products :
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 10 April 2023
- Activations: 10
Trade with Confidence. Identify Key Market Levels Instantly.
The Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator is an advanced trading tool designed to automatically detect and display the market's most influential psychological price levels across multiple timeframes. These critical levels often act as powerful zones of support, resistance, breakout, and reversal where institutional and retail traders naturally focus their attention.
Unlike traditional horizontal line indicators, this intelligent system dynamically adapts to the active chart and seamlessly overlays psychological price levels from higher and lower timeframes, giving traders a complete market perspective without clutter.
Key Features
- Automatic Psychological Level Detection
- Instantly plots major and minor psychological price levels with no manual setup required.
- True Multi-Timeframe Analysis
- Display psychological levels from multiple higher and lower timeframes simultaneously to identify high-probability confluence zones.
- Dynamic Market Adaptation
- Automatically adjusts level spacing according to the traded instrument and current price range.
- Clean & Professional Visualization
- Color-coded levels help traders quickly distinguish between major institutional price zones and secondary psychological levels.
- High-Probability Support & Resistance
- Identify areas where price is most likely to react, reverse, consolidate, or break out.
- Customizable Display
- Enable or disable specific timeframes, modify colors, line styles, labels, and visibility to match your trading strategy.
Why Psychological Levels Matter
Psychological price levels represent round numbers where buying and selling pressure naturally increases. These levels often attract institutional orders, stop-loss clusters, and profit-taking activity, making them some of the most respected areas in technical analysis.
Examples include:
- 1.1000
- 1.2500
- 150.00
- 2000.00
Markets repeatedly react around these prices because traders naturally place orders around easy-to-remember round numbers.
Perfect For
- Day Traders
- Swing Traders
- Scalpers
- Position Traders
- Forex
- Stocks
- Indices
- Commodities
- Cryptocurrencies
Trading Benefits
- Improve entry precision.
- Identify stronger support and resistance zones.
- Spot breakout opportunities earlier.
- Enhance risk management.
- Increase confidence through multi-timeframe confluence.
- Eliminate the need to manually draw psychological levels.
A Smarter Way to Read Market Structure
Whether you're trading breakouts, reversals, pullbacks, or trend continuation setups, the Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator provides a clear visual framework of where the market is most likely to react. By combining automatic psychological level detection with multi-timeframe analysis, it helps traders make faster, more informed, and higher-confidence trading decisions.
- Lines color can be changed in the Inputs Parameter tab
- Can be used with all currency pairs
Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/96747
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