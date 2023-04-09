Big Figure Indicator MT5

Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator

Trade with Confidence. Identify Key Market Levels Instantly.

The Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator is an advanced trading tool designed to automatically detect and display the market's most influential psychological price levels across multiple timeframes. These critical levels often act as powerful zones of support, resistance, breakout, and reversal where institutional and retail traders naturally focus their attention.

Unlike traditional horizontal line indicators, this intelligent system dynamically adapts to the active chart and seamlessly overlays psychological price levels from higher and lower timeframes, giving traders a complete market perspective without clutter.

Key Features

  • Automatic Psychological Level Detection
    • Instantly plots major and minor psychological price levels with no manual setup required.
  • True Multi-Timeframe Analysis
    • Display psychological levels from multiple higher and lower timeframes simultaneously to identify high-probability confluence zones.
  • Dynamic Market Adaptation
    • Automatically adjusts level spacing according to the traded instrument and current price range.
  • Clean & Professional Visualization
    • Color-coded levels help traders quickly distinguish between major institutional price zones and secondary psychological levels.
  • High-Probability Support & Resistance
    • Identify areas where price is most likely to react, reverse, consolidate, or break out.
  • Customizable Display
    • Enable or disable specific timeframes, modify colors, line styles, labels, and visibility to match your trading strategy.

Why Psychological Levels Matter

Psychological price levels represent round numbers where buying and selling pressure naturally increases. These levels often attract institutional orders, stop-loss clusters, and profit-taking activity, making them some of the most respected areas in technical analysis.

Examples include:

  • 1.1000
  • 1.2500
  • 150.00
  • 2000.00

Markets repeatedly react around these prices because traders naturally place orders around easy-to-remember round numbers.

Perfect For

  • Day Traders
  • Swing Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Position Traders
  • Forex
  • Stocks
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • Cryptocurrencies

Trading Benefits

  • Improve entry precision.
  • Identify stronger support and resistance zones.
  • Spot breakout opportunities earlier.
  • Enhance risk management.
  • Increase confidence through multi-timeframe confluence.
  • Eliminate the need to manually draw psychological levels.

A Smarter Way to Read Market Structure

Whether you're trading breakouts, reversals, pullbacks, or trend continuation setups, the Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator provides a clear visual framework of where the market is most likely to react. By combining automatic psychological level detection with multi-timeframe analysis, it helps traders make faster, more informed, and higher-confidence trading decisions.


- Lines are visible between M1 and H8 TIMEFRAME Chart

- Lines color can be changed in the Inputs Parameter tab

- Can be used with all currency pairs

Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/96747


NOTE : It is required to load firstly the Daily (D1) timeframe for the best functioning of our indicator
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Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (11)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
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Big Figure Indicator
Vonjinirina Alfred Randrianiaina
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator Trade with Confidence. Identify Key Market Levels Instantly. The Multi-Timeframe Psychological Price Levels Indicator is an advanced trading tool designed to automatically detect and display the market's most influential psychological price levels across multiple timeframes. These critical levels often act as powerful zones of support, resistance, breakout, and reversal where institutional and retail traders naturally focus their attention. U
Versus USD MT4
Vonjinirina Alfred Randrianiaina
Indicators
Versus USD calculates the price variation of each major currency against the USD and displays a clear and comparative view of their performance for each period or bar indexed by the cursor in the current Timeframe of the chart with progress bars . Additionally, it marks an arrow on the bar/period where the currency in question experienced the highest or lowest rate of change against the USD compared to other currencies, thus providing a more precise measure of the currency's performance. The US
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Vonjinirina Alfred Randrianiaina
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Reply from developer Vonjinirina Alfred Randrianiaina 2023.06.29 16:46
Thank you, enjoy it
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