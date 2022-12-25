ZigZag Expert

ZigZag Expert is a robot that trades on the signals of the ZigZag indicator. The decision to enter the market is made by the signal of the trend system of the continuation model. See pictures and videos for more details.

Program input parameters:
  1. Choose tf - you need to specify the period for which the market will be monitored (recommended H4 and older);
  2. Depth of ZigZag - the first parameter of the ZigZag indicator (recommended from 4 to 8);
  3. Deviation of ZigZag - the second parameter of the ZigZag indicator (recommended from 5 to 9);
  4. Back Step of ZigZag - the third parameter of the ZigZag indicator (recommended from 3 to 7);
  5. Amount of risk per position - you need to specify the amount of risk per position (recommended 0,1-2% of the deposit amount);
  6. Permission to install Take-profit - permission to install Take-profit. True - allowed, false - forbidden (recommended to set true);
  7. TP to SL ratio - ratio parameter of Take-profit to Stop-loss (you need to set individually according to the test results. Recommended 1 to 4);
  8. Permission to move a position to breakeven - permission to move a position to breakeven. True - allowed, false - forbidden (true - conservative, false - more aggressive);
  9. Percentage for bringing a position to breakeven from the SLsize - percentage of the Stop-loss size in points to move the position to breakeven (recommended from 100 and above);
  10. Permission for reverse output - permission to exit on a reverse signal. True - allowed, false - forbidden (true - conservative, false - aggressive. It is recommended to set true);
  11. Allow monitoring of the Asian session - permission to monitor the Asian session. True - allowed, false - forbidden (recommended to set true);
  12. asia_hour_start - Asian session start in hours (depending on your server settings. Default: Eastern European (EET);
  13. asia_hour_finish - Asian session finish in hours (depending on your server settings. Default: Eastern European (EET);
  14. Allow to monitor the European session - permission to monitor the European session. True - allowed, false - forbidden (recommended to set true);
  15. europe_hour_start - European session start in hours (depending on your server settings. Default: Eastern European (EET);
  16. europe_hour_finish - finish European session in hours (depending on your server settings. Default: Eastern European (EET);
  17. Allow monitoring the US session - permission to monitor the US session. True - allowed, false - forbidden (recommended to set true);
  18. usa_hour_start - US session start in hours (depending on your server settings. Default: Eastern European (EET);
  19. usa_hour_finish - American session finish in hours (depending on your server settings. Default: Eastern European (EET);
Please note that the robot was designed to work on currency pairs.
Recommended products
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro! Featured Features:  • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.  • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.  • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.  • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.  • Lot Types: Fixed lot se
Quantum Candlestick Collider
Tingting Yu
Experts
Quantum Candlestick Collider — Institutional-Grade Precision for XAUUSD Quantum Candlestick Collider is a next-generation automated trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. Built on a proprietary quantitative engine and advanced candlestick intelligence, this EA delivers exceptional entry precision, adaptive market awareness, and institutional-level risk control — designed to perform even under extreme market volatility. Real trading environment Transpa
Thor EA Bot
Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi
Experts
Thor EA Thor EA is a high-performance, fully automated Expert Advisor built on a hybrid scalping and trend-following framework. The system is engineered to identify high-probability price action setups across multiple timeframes while implementing strict capital protection and risk management protocols. Core Strategy and Execution Logic The system eliminates emotional bias by executing trades via a rule-based mathematical approach: Momentum Zone Analysis: The algorithm scans multiple timeframes
FxHydra
Sif-eddine Tabet
Experts
Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD
Abhinav Puri
Experts
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD EMA + Candlestick Pattern Precision Trading System Strategy Overview PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD is a price action-driven Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the AUDUSD currency pair . The system combines a trend-following EMA filter with high-probability candlestick pattern recognition to execute trades with precision. The strategy focuses on trend-aligned reversals , capturing pullbacks within established market direction instead of chasing breakouts. This a
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
Apex Liquidity Hud
Husain Fareed Abbas Alasfoor
Experts
️ The Apex Gold Protocol Institutional-Grade Capital Allocation for Sovereign Assets The Pinnacle of Precious Metals Automation The Apex Gold Protocol represents the absolute zenith of algorithmic asset management, engineered exclusively for elite market participants who demand flawless execution in the global gold markets. Developed as a private, high-tier deployment, this bespoke system transcends traditional trading utilities to offer a sophisticated, institutional-grade capital compounder.
WaveHFX Gold Striker
Gilbert Clarke
Experts
WaveHFX MT5 Expert Advisor is an automated basket trading robot for MetaTrader 5 built for structured trade management, smart market filtering, basket take profit, basket stop loss, and controlled exposure. Demo Run Credentials Server: Exness-MT5Trial9 Login: 436549081 Password: 10WINNinerStra@ The demo setup is optimized for GBPUSD on a $100 demo account . The provided report shows growth from $100 to $145.03 balance , which is over 40% . After purchase, the correct optimized setfile will b
EMA Trinity Pulse
Jonatan Gergo Schmal
Experts
EMA Trinity Pulse: Advanced Institutional-Grade Trend Alignment Engine Welcome to EMA Trinity Pulse , a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, strict capital preservation, and uncompromising performance. Developed through thousands of hours of quantitative research, rigorous tick-data backtesting and live market validation. This EA represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Unlike generic grid or martingale systems that expose you
Geek Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution. KEY FEATURES Multi-Strategy Trading System - MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation - RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection - MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis -
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Experts
Here are the results of the forward test. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer is an innovative trading tool designed as a trend-following EA (Expert Advisor). This EA accurately captures the trend of USDJPY by combining multiple SMAs (Simple Moving Averages), RSI (Relative Strength Index), and StdDev (Standard Deviation). By using multiple SMAs, it analyzes trends over different periods simultaneously, and by combining indicators such as RSI and StdDev, it detects market overheating and overbought/ov
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 for introduction,  It will increase by 100 per month until it reaches $1298 Automated Trading Bot for XAUUSD (GOLD)  . Connect this bot to your XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 charts and let it trade automatically with a proven strategy! Designed for traders seeking simple yet efficient automation, this bot executes trades based on a combination of technical indicators and price action, optimized for low to medium spreads. How Does the Bot Work? Recommended
Boom Or Bust
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
Experts
Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey of virtual trading, where you can test your strategies and immerse yourself in the dynamic world of financial markets—all without risking real money. Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on
FREE
Quantitative Athena Scalping
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
4.73 (26)
Experts
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) is an Expert Advisor specialized in hyper-scalping. It opens several pending positions during the day and, once a Take Profit is hit, it repositions near the price to capture new quick and profitable moves. Warning: QAS does not use a Stop Loss. Please follow all setup and risk management instructions carefully. QAS is an entry-level product from the Quantitative Trading System range, introducing our scalping logic before mov
FREE
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
SuperTrend AI Clustering Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 SuperTrend AI Clustering is an adaptive trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to adjust itself to changing market conditions. Instead of using one fixed SuperTrend multiplier, the EA evaluates multiple factor values at the same time, measures their recent performance, applies K-Means clustering, and selects the factor group that is currently performing best. This creates a dynamic SuperTrend model that can respond to dif
Kiwi Forex Engine MT5
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Experts
Kiwi Forex Engine MT5 Overview Kiwi Forex Engine MT5 is a multi-currency Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer one chart to monitor and trade several Forex pairs. Instead of opening trades on every signal, the EA continuously scans all configured symbols, ranks available opportunities, and selects only the strongest setups that satisfy its internal filters. The focus is on portfolio management, controlled exposure, and disciplined trade selection. Main Features • Multi-pair portfolio sc
FREE
Market State Intelligence OBV
Ebrah Ssali
Experts
MSI-OBV: Market State Intelligence with On-Balance Volume Engine What is MSI-OBV? MSI-OBV is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor that combines the power of On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis with a flexible execution engine. It detects market regime shifts, volume momentum, and trend changes to generate high-probability entry and exit signals. The EA works with the   OBV_MTF_I4EA indicator (embedded)   - a standalone indicator valued at $100 on the MQL5 Market. This indicator is included with
Ai Brain Neural Network Expert Advisor
Alisten A
Experts
Ai Brain Neural Network Expert Advisor — MetaTrader 5 Ai Brain is not a trading indicator. It is not a rule-based system. It is not a crossover strategy disguised as automation. Ai Brain is a live artificial intelligence inference engine running natively inside MetaTrader 5, making autonomous trading decisions through deep neural computation on every market tick. The world's most advanced institutions — hedge funds, proprietary trading desks, quantitative research firms — have used machine lear
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
LST Algo FX
Standard Capital Group LLC
Experts
LST Algo EA — EUR/USD Momentum & Structure-Shift Trading System Recommended Pair: EUR/USD Recommended Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart) Strategy Type: Fully Automated, Trend-Aligned, Multi-Trade Entry System Risk Model: Fixed 1:2 Risk-to-Reward on Every Trade Overview LST Algo is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically around the price behavior of EUR/USD on the 5-minute chart. It was engineered to remove emotion and hesitation from trade execution by combining a short-term market-struc
Event Horizon Trader
Vladimir Novikov
5 (3)
Experts
Event Horizon Trader   is a cutting-edge automated trading robot built on an innovative hybrid architecture. It combines quantum principles, artificial intelligence, and a multi-level risk management system for adaptive trading on financial markets. The expert advisor is designed to operate in volatile market conditions, dynamically adapting to trending, ranging (flat), and highly volatile periods. The advisor has a test configuration for the pair: XAUUSD. Key System Components: Quantum System Q
FREE
Sparking Rush
Vladyslav Buhera
Experts
This advisor is designed to work with a trading platform and implements an automated strategy for opening and closing positions based on technical indicators. It analyzes the current price in relation to a Simple Moving Average (SMA) over a specified period and uses the Average True Range (ATR) to determine potential stop-loss levels. The advisor aims to take action when the price deviates from the mean, applying user-defined input parameters such as lot size, stop-loss and take-profit levels, a
ApexTrend
Oluwaseun James Okewoye
Experts
Built for Momentum. Engineered for Discipline. Designed for Growth. ApexTrend EA is a powerful trend-following Expert Advisor created to capture explosive moves in the market — while protecting your capital with structured, rule-based risk management.  ApexTrend v2.61 , a high-performance trend-following powerhouse engineered for traders who prioritize capital preservation as much as profit. Built on over 3 years of algorithmic refinement, ApexTrend combines institutional-grade execution with a
Aegis Sweep Pro MT5
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
Experts
Aegis Sweep Pro EA MT5 — Institutional Liquidity Hunter IMPORTANT: After completing your purchase, please send me a direct private message to receive the official installation guide, specialized set files, and your invitation to the private support group. Special Launch Offer The current price is $1,499 available for a limited time only. The price will increase to $1,899 after the next 5 sales, moving progressively until reaching its final structural value of $2,499. Exclusive Bonus: Every buye
Keys to Market
Anatolii Mel'sitov
Experts
Hello! I am a professional trader with experience trading on the Forex and Moscow Exchange margin markets. Trading in total for about 14 years. For all the time of trading, I have gained tremendous knowledge, experience and understanding of the essence of the market. I want to tell you that for a beginner, the market seems like a place to make easy profits. But this is an illusion and a big mistake. The market changes all the time, volatility changes, trends are replaced by flats, and flats by t
Box Breaker
Ionut-alexandru Margasoiu
Experts
The Edge Every Trader Wants. Built Into a Single EA. BoxBreaker is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades range breakouts — one of the most battle-tested setups in technical analysis. It detects consolidation zones across multiple symbols and timeframes, waits for the decisive move, and executes with surgical precision. No guesswork. No manual intervention. Just systematic, rules-based trading. What It Does BoxBreaker identifies a price range during a specific session w
Buyers of this product also purchase
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.5 (124)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
Experts
Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Experts
Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
Experts
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 - MQL5 Market Description Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Automated Dual-Engine Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5 1. Product Overview Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD and other broker symbols containing XAU or GOLD. Version 6.0 combines two independent trading engines inside one Expert Advisor. Each engine evaluates market conditions separately and uses its own fixed lot size, magic number, position own
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring : EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring : EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create th
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Experts
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
More from author
MyBreakeven
Almat Kaldybay
Utilities
MyBreakeven Expert Advisor automatically moves a position to breakeven. The EA works both with all open positions and with a certain order. The robot allows moving a position to breakeven in several modes: Points - move a position to breakeven when reaching a certain profit in points. To work in this mode, fill in the SizePoints field in the inputs; Summ - move a position to breakeven when reaching a certain profit in deposit currency. To work in this mode, fill in the SizeSumm field in the inpu
MyTrendLinesMT4
Almat Kaldybay
Indicators
The Indicator automatically draws trend lines on the specified timeframe ( Trend lines period parameter). The lines are drawn based on the last two known fractals of the specified period.  A peculiarity of this Indicator is that the lines are drawn with accuracy up to 15 minutes. It allows analyzing the chart on smaller timeframes without loosing the precision of drawing the lines in relation to the extrema of the prices. It is suitable for an intraday and medium term trading. The minimum timefr
MyTrendLinesMT5
Almat Kaldybay
3 (1)
Indicators
The Indicator automatically draws trend lines on the specified timeframe ( Trend lines period  parameter). The lines are drawn based on the last two known fractals of the specified period. If you want the lines to be drawn only on the confirmed fractal, then set the Confirmed or unconfirmed fractal parameter to True . Indicator feature - lines are drawn with the accuracy of any timeframe. It allows analyzing the chart on smaller timeframes without loosing the precision of drawing the lines in re
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review