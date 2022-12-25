ZigZag Expert

MyTrendLinesMT4 Almat Kaldybay Indicators

The Indicator automatically draws trend lines on the specified timeframe ( Trend lines period parameter). The lines are drawn based on the last two known fractals of the specified period. A peculiarity of this Indicator is that the lines are drawn with accuracy up to 15 minutes. It allows analyzing the chart on smaller timeframes without loosing the precision of drawing the lines in relation to the extrema of the prices. It is suitable for an intraday and medium term trading. The minimum timefr