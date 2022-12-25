ZigZag Expert
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 December 2022
- Activations: 10
ZigZag Expert is a robot that trades on the signals of the ZigZag indicator. The decision to enter the market is made by the signal of the trend system of the continuation model. See pictures and videos for more details.
Program input parameters:
- Choose tf - you need to specify the period for which the market will be monitored (recommended H4 and older);
- Depth of ZigZag - the first parameter of the ZigZag indicator (recommended from 4 to 8);
- Deviation of ZigZag - the second parameter of the ZigZag indicator (recommended from 5 to 9);
- Back Step of ZigZag - the third parameter of the ZigZag indicator (recommended from 3 to 7);
- Amount of risk per position - you need to specify the amount of risk per position (recommended 0,1-2% of the deposit amount);
- Permission to install Take-profit - permission to install Take-profit. True - allowed, false - forbidden (recommended to set true);
- TP to SL ratio - ratio parameter of Take-profit to Stop-loss (you need to set individually according to the test results. Recommended 1 to 4);
- Permission to move a position to breakeven - permission to move a position to breakeven. True - allowed, false - forbidden (true - conservative, false - more aggressive);
- Percentage for bringing a position to breakeven from the SLsize - percentage of the Stop-loss size in points to move the position to breakeven (recommended from 100 and above);
- Permission for reverse output - permission to exit on a reverse signal. True - allowed, false - forbidden (true - conservative, false - aggressive. It is recommended to set true);
- Allow monitoring of the Asian session - permission to monitor the Asian session. True - allowed, false - forbidden (recommended to set true);
- asia_hour_start - Asian session start in hours (depending on your server settings. Default: Eastern European (EET);
- asia_hour_finish - Asian session finish in hours (depending on your server settings. Default: Eastern European (EET);
- Allow to monitor the European session - permission to monitor the European session. True - allowed, false - forbidden (recommended to set true);
- europe_hour_start - European session start in hours (depending on your server settings. Default: Eastern European (EET);
- europe_hour_finish - finish European session in hours (depending on your server settings. Default: Eastern European (EET);
- Allow monitoring the US session - permission to monitor the US session. True - allowed, false - forbidden (recommended to set true);
- usa_hour_start - US session start in hours (depending on your server settings. Default: Eastern European (EET);
- usa_hour_finish - American session finish in hours (depending on your server settings. Default: Eastern European (EET);
Please note that the robot was designed to work on currency pairs.