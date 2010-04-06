BeST Swing Strategy MT5

BeST Swing Strategy MT5 is a Metatrader indicator based on the corresponding Jim Berg's work about volatility as described in his article "The Truth About Volatitlity" (TASC 2/2005).The indicator consists of 2 channel lines deriving as (MA+/- times the ATR) and can be used as a standalone trading system.The outlier prices of the Market as of the indicator's values can be used for producing Entry and Exit Signals.

Advantages of the indicator

== Uses 2 Swing Strategies
== Never repaints its Signals
== All Signals are always on the "Close of the bar"
== Real time updated Info and Statistics Panel
== It comes up with all MT5 Alert issues (sound alert,email and push notification)


Input parameters


== Basic Settings - for selecting the parameters in order to calculate all indicator's features
== Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects to show/activate
== Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distance of drawn objects
== Arrows Settings - for controlling Entry and Exit Signals' features
== Alert Settings - for controlling the useof Entry and Exit Alerts


For EA developers


== Buy Arrow and Sell Arrow:      Buffers = 0,1
== Exit Long and Exit Short:       Buffers = 2,3 





