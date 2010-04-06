BeST Swing Strategy MT5 is a Metatrader indicator based on the corresponding Jim Berg's work about volatility as described in his article "The Truth About Volatitlity" (TASC 2/2005).The indicator consists of 2 channel lines deriving as (MA+/- times the ATR) and can be used as a standalone trading system.The outlier prices of the Market as of the indicator's values can be used for producing Entry and Exit Signals.



Advantages of the indicator



== Uses 2 Swing Strategies

== Never repaints its Signals

== All Signals are always on the "Close of the bar"

== Real time updated Info and Statistics Panel

== It comes up with all MT5 Alert issues (sound alert,email and push notification)



Input parameters



For EA developers

Basic Settings - for selecting the parameters in order to calculate all indicator's features== Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects to show/activate== Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distance of drawn objects== Arrows Settings - for controlling Entry and Exit Signals' features== Alert Settings - for controlling the useof Entry and Exit Alerts== Buy Arrow and Sell Arrow: Buffers = 0,1== Exit Long and Exit Short: Buffers = 2,3