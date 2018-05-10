Super ATR is a powerful tool for analyzing the ATR (Average True Range) levels. The intuitive interface allows you to easily monitor all the main ranges of volatility.





Key Features

Plots the daily АТR areas on the chart.

Plots the weekly АТR areas on the chart.

Plots the monthly АТR areas on the chart.

Displays a panel with the current values of the main volatility ranges (M5,H1,D1,W1,MN) on the chart. The areas and values in the table change their color when the ATR level is reached.

Draws the Gann lines according to the M30 strategy. The Gann angle is calculated by Hi-Low (Тruе Range) or by АТR of the daily range (in the settings - Gann mode > HiLow mode or ATR mode).

The EA is controlled using hot keys. The hot keys can be reassigned.

In default:

key 1 : launch/delete Day ATR

: launch/delete Day ATR key 2 : launch/delete Week ATR

: launch/delete Week ATR key 3 : launch/delete Month ATR

: launch/delete Month ATR key G : launch/delete Gann line

: launch/delete Gann line key L : launch/delete ATR label

: launch/delete ATR label key C : Change zone colors

: Change zone colors key Tab : ATR zone elongation

: ATR zone elongation key Tilde : ATR zone shortening

: ATR zone shortening key X : Object delete

: Object delete key D : Delete all

: Delete all key Q : Show period separators

: Show period separators key A: launch/delete Input menu

The settings can be changed by pressing (by default) the key А - Input menu





Input parameters

Day ATR

Days to calculate - default is 60 Days to display - default is 30 Line width ATR Hi color ATR Low color

Week ATR

Week to calculate - default is 12 Week to display - default is 12 ATR Hi color ATR Low color Fill zone

Month ATR

Month to calculate - default is 36 Month to display - default is 6 ATR Hi color ATR Low color Fill zone

Gann line

Line color Gann mode - HiLow mode or ATR mode

ATR label

M5 to calculate - default is 120 H1 to calculate - default is 120 Label color - color of the information table Label alpha - transparency of the information table Label width - width of the information table

Properties

Zone color above ATR Value color above ATR Draw in background - display in the background Rectangle line width - width of the rectangle lines Font color - text color Display values - display the text Reset - restore the default parameters