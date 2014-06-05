Auto Close Timer Ultimate

AutoCloseTimer allows you to close positions and delete pending orders at a specified time.





Usage

Download and drag and drop AutoCloseTimer onto the chart. Check Allow AutoTrading in Common tab. Set parameters in Inputs tab. Notice: The close time must be later than the current market time.





Input Parameters

CloseSymbol - there are 2 options

SymBol Of Chart - just close the symbol of the current chart



All Symbols - close all symbols

CloseTimerDay - specify a day for AutoCloseTimer. The default value is Today

Today - specify today to close positions and delete pending orders

Immediately - AutoCloseTimer will close positions and delete pending orders immediately

Day of the Week - specify a day from Sunday to Saturday. If the specified day is past in this week, it will be delayed in the next week

Day of the Month - specify a day from 1st to 31st. If the specified day is past in this month., it will be delayed to the next month

CloseTimerHour - specify hour from 00 to 23 for AutoCloseTimer. The default value is 23

CloseTimerMinute - specify minute from 00 to 59 for AutoCloseTimer. The default value is 30

ClosePosition - there are 4 options, and you can combine ClosePositionType parameter to complete a more complex movement

All Positions - close all positions

Only Profit Positions - just close profit positions

Only Loss Positions - just close loss positions

No - do not close any position. If this option is chosen, ClosePositionType parameter will not be available

parameter will not be available ClosePositionType - there are 3 options, and you can combine ClosePosition parameter to complete a more complex movement

Buy & Sell - all buy and sell type positions will be closed

Only Buy Positions - just buy type positions will be closed

Only Sell Positions - just sell type positions will be closed

DeletePendingOrder - there are 4 options

All Pending Orders - delete all pending orders

Only Buy Pending Orders - just delete buy pending orders

Only Sell Pending Orders - just delete sell pending orders

No - do not delete any order

You can try the free edition of AutoCloseTimer first: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4272