Smart Risk Manager Trade Panel

Stop juggling a lot-size calculator, a trade manager, and a fistful of indicators. Smart Risk Manager combines precise risk-based execution, complete position management, and a professional Market Structure toolkit in one clean, draggable panel — built for Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto and CFDs.

Plan a trade visually, see your exact lot size, risk and reward before you click, and manage every position straight from the chart with a single tap.

Utility for MetaTrader 5. Trades manual entries and orders from any other EA. No subscriptions, no external services, no repainting.

🎯 Trade with exact risk, every time
Drag your Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart. The panel instantly shows lot size, SL/TP in pips, dollar risk, dollar reward and the true Risk:Reward — and it auto-sizes so your chosen risk is hit to the cent, even when the broker minimum lot gets in the way. Set risk as a % of balance or a fixed $ amount, with three one-tap presets.

⚡️ Smart order detection
Just pick BUY or SELL — the panel automatically resolves Market, Limit or Stop from where your entry sits relative to price. Market mode holds your risk steady as price moves; Pending mode gives you a fully draggable entry with SL/TP glued to it.

🎚 Your Risk:Reward, your way
Three R:R presets you can fully customize — set them to anything (1:0.5, 1:1.5, 1:5…) and the buttons display exactly what you chose. Switch between Fixed-RR (TP follows the ratio) and Manual-TP (drag the TP yourself) instantly.

🛡 Full position management, one click
Close, Close-All, Break-Even, Partial Close, Scale-In, Cancel Pendings, and a Trailing Stop — all built in and one tap away.

💵 Exclusive "Realize $" tool
Type a target dollar figure and press one button: the panel moves all your TPs (or all your SLs) to the single price where your combined net P/L — including swap and commission — equals that amount. Lock in a profit or cap a loss across every position on the symbol in one move. You won't find this anywhere else.

🎯 "Set at Price" tool
Type any price level and push the SL or TP of every open position on the symbol to it in one click — the panel automatically applies it to the correct side (profit → TP, loss → SL).

📊 Built-in Market Structure suite (a full indicator pack, included)
Round Numbers that auto-adapt to each instrument (Forex, JPY pairs, metals, indices), Previous Day/Week/Month High-Low, Fair Value Gaps, Asia/London/New York session ranges, ADR bands, Daily & Weekly opens, Stochastic cross signals with an EMA trend filter, and a ZigZag Fibonacci with a fixed-timeframe option so your levels stay put when you switch charts. Toggle each tool from its own side panel.

🖥 Built for real trading desks
Multi-symbol switcher from your Market Watch, per-symbol memory, 4K / high-DPI aware with live zoom, and a layout that stays exactly where you put it across symbols and timeframes.

Full feature list
Risk & sizing

Automatic risk-based lot sizing (broker-accurate across Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, CFDs)
Risk unit selectable: % of balance or fixed $, with three one-tap presets
Auto-fit SL so the chosen risk is exact — even at the minimum lot
Live readout: lot, risk $, reward $, risk %, R:R, spread and margin
Fully customizable Risk:Reward presets; Fixed-RR or Manual-TP modes
Execution

Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with on-chart labels
Automatic order-type detection (Buy/Sell • Market/Limit/Stop)
Market mode with "floating" SL/TP for a stable risk % as price moves
One-click execution mode; lockable lines
Management

Close / Close-All / Cancel Pendings
Break-Even, Partial Close, Scale-In
Trailing Stop
"Realize $" — move all SL/TP to a net (profit + swap + commission) $ target
"Set at Price" — push every position's SL/TP to a typed price level
Manages trades from other EAs or opened manually
Risk controls / guardrails

Max lot, minimum R:R, max spread, max risk %, max daily loss, max open trades, loss-streak lockout, trading-hours window
Market Structure toolkit
 Round Numbers (major/minor), auto-adapting per instrument
Previous Day / Week / Month High-Low
Fair Value Gaps, Session ranges (Asia / London / NY), ADR bands
Daily & Weekly open lines
Stochastic cross signals + EMA trend filter
ZigZag Fibonacci with a configurable, constant timeframe
Usability

Market Watch symbol switcher with per-symbol persistent state
4K / high-DPI scaling + live zoom
Draggable, dockable panel that remembers its position
✅ Compatibility
MetaTrader 5, any broker and any symbol (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, CFDs)
Netting and hedging accounts
Requires AutoTrading enabled to place and manage orders
🚀 Quick start
Drag the EA onto a chart and allow AutoTrading.
Pick BUY/SELL and a risk preset, then drag the SL/TP lines where you want them.
Check the live lot size and risk, and press EXECUTE ORDER.
Manage everything else from the panel — Break-Even, Partial, Trailing, "Realize $", and more.
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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