SlingshotMA

The EA monitors the closing price of the recent candle and its distance towards Moving Average Line. If the price has been stretched too far from the MA. The EA will place a market order towards the direction of the MA. 

For an instance, if a candle is closed above MA more than 80 pips, the EA will open a Sell Market position.  

The EA will conclude its position in two ways;

1. The first position goes directly towards MA line and touches it, triggering an exit by the EA in profit.

2. The price goes again the direction of the first position, and the EA averages the existing trade at predetermined minimum pips; for example 100 pips.

The explanation of the setting

lot_start = 0.01; // first position lot size

lot_multiplier = 1.5; // the next lot size is 1.5x the previous lot size

magic = 2323; // ID to differentiate between chart

slippage_pips = 1; // leave as default

comment = "SpringX"; // leave as default

 

input string indicator_str = "=======FIRST POS SETTING=====";

ma_period = 19; // MA indicator setting

trigger_pips = 80; // The stretching distance to trigger first position

 

monday_allow = true; // set true to allow this day to monitor trigger for first position

tuesday_allow = true;

wednesday_allow = true;

thursday_allow = true;

friday_allow = false;

avg_str = "========AVERAGING S

ET=========";

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES avg_tf = PERIOD_H1;

avg_step_pips = 100; // minimum distance to average position 2 and so on

avg_tp_pips = 10; // take profit distance from average price

 

input string mm_str = "=======MONEY MANAGEMENT======";

max_dd_percent = 30; // cut loss level if equity below 70%

max_positions = 10; // maximum averaging positions

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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
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Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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