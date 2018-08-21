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Recommended timeframe is H1. The Expert Advisor analyzes price dynamics and currency pair volatility over the last month, determines current levels and monitors the breakout of such levels. Trades are opened opposite to the breakdown. The maximum allowable spread value, at which the EA is allowed to open a position, is set in Max_Spread.





On weekends, brokers set a large spread value, so when testing, set the current spread in the Strategy Tester less than Max_Spread.





Do not test the EA in the "Open price only" mode.













Features

Minimum Deposit: $3000 or above.

Ready to go without any particular setup.

Trading time: 24 hours.

The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically.

The EA does not require stopping during news releases.

The EA features a spread control, which prevents the EA from opening orders at a large spread value.

Supports any execution type.

Works on all brokers (NY CLOSE).

An ECN account is recommended.









Advantages

Does not keep losing trades.

Low trading drawdown.

Easy to use, no complex settings.

Strict use of a Stop Loss on every trade.









Program Parameters

Trade - trading settings.

Magic - unique ID of the EA's orders.

Slippage - slippage in pips. Recommended values are 0 to 3.

Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread size for opening positions, in points. Recommended values are 10 to 25.

MarketWatch - set true for brokers with market execution of orders.

TimeTrade - trading time settings.

OpenHour - trading start time, hour.

OpenMinute - trading start time, minute.

CloseHour - trading end time, hour.

CloseMinute - trading end time, minute.









Requirements

Recommended pair: EURUSD.

Timeframe: H1.



