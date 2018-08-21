No Title

No Title
 
Recommended timeframe is H1. The Expert Advisor analyzes price dynamics and currency pair volatility over the last month, determines current levels and monitors the breakout of such levels. Trades are opened opposite to the breakdown. The maximum allowable spread value, at which the EA is allowed to open a position, is set in Max_Spread.

On weekends, brokers set a large spread value, so when testing, set the current spread in the Strategy Tester less than Max_Spread.

Do not test the EA in the "Open price only" mode.



Features
Minimum Deposit: $3000 or above.
Ready to go without any particular setup.
Trading time: 24 hours.
The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically.
The EA does not require stopping during news releases.
The EA features a spread control, which prevents the EA from opening orders at a large spread value.
Supports any execution type.
Works on all brokers (NY CLOSE).
An ECN account is recommended.


Advantages
Does not keep losing trades.
Low trading drawdown.
Easy to use, no complex settings.
Strict use of a Stop Loss on every trade.


Program Parameters
Trade - trading settings.
Magic - unique ID of the EA's orders.
Slippage - slippage in pips. Recommended values are 0 to 3.
Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread size for opening positions, in points. Recommended values are 10 to 25.
MarketWatch - set true for brokers with market execution of orders.
TimeTrade - trading time settings.
OpenHour - trading start time, hour.
OpenMinute - trading start time, minute.
CloseHour - trading end time, hour.
CloseMinute - trading end time, minute.


Requirements
Recommended pair: EURUSD.
Timeframe: H1.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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Trippy   Recommended timeframe is  H1 . The Expert Advisor analyzes price dynamics and currency pair volatility over the last month, determines current levels and monitors the breakout of such levels. Trades are opened opposite to the breakdown. The maximum allowable spread value, at which the EA is allowed to open a position, is set in  Max_Spread . On weekends, brokers set a large spread value, so when testing, set the current spread in the Strategy Tester less than Max_Spread. Do not test the
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